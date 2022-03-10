WWE Evil Docu-series Hosted by John Cena Coming to Peacock

WWE Evil, a new 8-part docu-series, is coming to Peacock starting March 24th.

Executive produced and narrated by John Cena, each 1-hour episode WWE Evil looks inside the evil minds of the most iconic names in WWE history.

“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan will be the subject of the first episode. Other episodes will focus on the Brothers of Destruction, Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Ric Flair, Sasha Banks and The Miz.

Here is the official trailer:

“As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series ‘WWE Evil’ to platform, working with the one and only John Cena,” said Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series.”

According to a press release sent in to SEScoops, each episode of this psychological exposé dives deep into a single infamous heel, unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry.

WWE Evil Episode Guide

EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan : Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil.

: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil. EPISODE 2 – The Miz : From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz.

: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz. EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks : There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”.

: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”. EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE.

Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE. EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton : Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within.

: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within. EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE. EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair : Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains.

: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains. EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

For more information on the new WWE Evil series coming to Peacock, visit Business Wire.