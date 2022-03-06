WWE Files Trademark for NXT UK Superstar

WWE has filed a trademark for an NXT UK Superstar who does not appear to have yet officially signed with the company.

The company has filed a trademark for the name Eliza Alexander, the name used for British independent star Lizzy Evo as part of the recent NXT UK tapings.

It’s not currently known if Evo has actually signed for WWE, but what is interesting is that they’ve decided to try and trademark the name.

Lizzy Evo is a prominent name on the UK independent scene, having arguably one of the top feuds in all of 2020 with Alexxis Falcon.

Lizzy Evo – NXT UK

Evo has also been working for the likes of PROGRESS, TNT Wrestling, Pro Wrestling EVE and Catch Pro Wrestling, where she recently had a match against Millie McKenzie, who is signed to WWE.

The company filed for the following:

Mark For: ELIZA ALEXANDER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.