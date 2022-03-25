Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

WWE Officials ‘Very High’ On AEW Talent

By Anutosh Bajpai
Ethan Page
Ethan Page

AEW has not only given a platform to many former WWE talents to reinvent themselves but they have also helped put the spotlight on talents that were relatively unknown before.

Latest reports suggest that WWE officials have also taken notice of one such rising star who has recently re-signed with the promotion.

Mat Man podcast‘s Andrew Zarian noted that Ethan Page is a superstars WWE is very high on. They apparently like Page’s whole deal and think that he is super talented.

Zarian claimed that he knows for a fact that there are eyes on the AEW star because he’s a good-looking guy who can also cut promos.

Though it’s worth mentioning that Ethan Page has recently signed a new contract with AEW. So the possibility of him joining WWE anytime soon is not very high.

Regardless, the wrestling journalist mentioned how Page has the TV look. Now that he has re-signed with AEW, they have to do something with him to keep him happy.

At 32 years old, Ethan Page is a relatively young prospect who has at least a decade left in his career. He has previously wrestled for promotions such as ROH and Impact Wrestling as well.

Related Articles
Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.