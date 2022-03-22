Injury Updates on Two Top Stars Headed into WrestleMania

We have injury updates for two top WWE Superstars less than two weeks out from WrestleMania 38.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been dealing with a legitimate shoulder injury since January. Bianca Belair has been off television following a recent attack by her WrestleMania opponent, Becky Lynch.

Bianca Belair Injury Update

Bianca Belair is scheduled to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Saturday.

Last week on Raw, Lynch viciously attacked Belair by wrapping a chair around her head and ramming her into a ring post.

WWE.com ran an article stating that Belair would be out of action for an unspecified amoutn of time after suffering a “fractured hyoid bone” in her throat.

Belair did not appear at this week’s Raw, but fans can rest assured that she will be “healthy” in time for WrestleMania. The injury is purely a storyline. She was kept off Raw to sell the injury. She will be back in time for WrestleMania, where she hopes to avenge a stunning loss to Big Time Becks last year at SummerSlam.

The Almighty Bobby Lashley’s injury is legitimate. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury since January when he wrestled Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Lashley was in Dallas at AT&T Stadium last week (according to Pwinsider) and WWE officials are hopeful that he’ll be healthy in time for WrestleMania. Lashley does not have a match booked for the show, but it’s rumored that he’ll be facing Omos.