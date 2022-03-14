Stephanie McMahon, WWE‘s Chief Brand Officer announced WWE Moonsault at SXSW.

WWE Moonsault

WWE Moonsault is WWE’s new NFT platform. The platform will be the “official marketplace for WWE NFTs,” and it will be dropping soon. Fans can sign up now to receive updates about the new platform.

Yesterday at #SXSW, WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon announced WWE's new NFT platform, WWE Moonsault!



WWE is Exploring The Metaverse

Stephanie commented on exploring the Metaverse during the WWE fourth quarter 2021 earnings call.

Stephanie said, “We are absolutely exploring the Metaverse as an opportunity for WWE, especially as the theory unfolds that that’s really where more and more people are going to go to connect and socialize.

WWE is a community-based business and is all about our fans coming together and sharing this experience. We think there are huge opportunities to expand upon that in the Metaverse itself.

In terms of our approach, we’re doing our due diligence. We’re meeting with various partners and learning as much we can. We don’t want to be hasty in this space. That being said, we certainly don’t want to be behind, we always like to be slightly ahead of the curve. It is something we are actively involved in and investigating and looking into.”