WWE MSG Results (3/5/22): Austin Theory Challenges Brock, RAW Women’s Title Triple Threat, Seth vs. Roman

WWE hosted an event at Madison Square Garden in New York on the Road to WrestleMania. The event was rumored to be kept very secretive and was said to have something big planned.
There was a lighting rig above the ring and a cameraman at ringside filming entrances. At the merchandise stands, WWE is selling special New York themed Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin shirts.
Match Card & Results
Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) (C) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) — WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
Winners – Alpha Academy
Finn Balor (C) vs. Damian Priest — WWE United States Championship
Winner – Finn Balor (Via DQ)
The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) (C) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) — WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Winners – The Usos
Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley — WWE RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Winner – Becky Lynch
Roman Reigns (C) vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins — WWE Universal Championship
Winner – Roman Reigns
Kevin Owens is the special guest on Miz TV. Kevin hits The Miz with a Stunner.
Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn
Winner – Drew McIntyre
Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair
Winners – Ronda Rousey and Naomi
Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Austin Theory — WWE Championship
Winner – Brock Lesnar