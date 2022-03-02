WWE NXT 2.0 Results (3/1): Title Match, Dusty Rhodes Classic, Tag Opener

The March 1, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker defeated The Dirty Dawgs

Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo defeated Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell via pinfall

Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller

Gunther defeated Solo Sikoa

Harland defeated Draco Anthony

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Pete Dunne

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Dusty Rhodes Classic Match #1

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in a first round Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

The match was short with Kai pinning Pirotta with her finisher.

Dusty Rhodes Classic Match #2

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in a first round Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

The match was fine with Jade and Raquel getting the win. Now, Raquel and Jade will face Choo and Kai in the second round of the tournament.

The team that wins the tournament will get an NXT Women’s Tag Team title shot against champions Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne).

Title Match

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes made his latest title defense against Pete Dunne

The match was really good with near spots and back and forth action. It ended when Hayes hit his leg drop finisher.

During last week’s show, Dunne interrupted a celebration speech from Hayes and Trick Williams after Hayes defeated Cameron Grimes two weeks ago.

Dunne issued a challenge for the title and while Williams tried to refuse the match, Hayes said he didn’t back down and accepted.

Solo Sikoa vs. GUNTHER

Solo Sikoa vs. GUNTHER (formerly known as WALTER) was booked on this show.

Last week, Imperium went after The Creed Brothers and Maclom Bivens during a celebration ceremony. Sikoa ran in to make the save. Sikoa managed to prevent Imperium from getting near Bivens so in a backstage segment, Bivens thanked him backstage, but Sikoa was not interested in it.

The match saw Solo get in some offense, but it was GUNTHER who won with his finisher. This snapped Solo’s undefeated streak.

Tag Team Match

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker took place as the opening match.

This match was set up last week when Ziggler with the help of Roode beat Ciampa to earn the right to be called the #1 contender for the NXT Title, currently held by Breakker.

Post-match, a brawl broke out until Bron ran out to make the save for Ciampa as he has respect for him considering they wrestled twice before and Bron beat Ciampa to win the NXT Title.

The match was fun and the fans were into the back and forth action. The finish saw Ciampa hit his finisher on Ziggler.