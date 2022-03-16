WWE NXT 2.0 Results (3/15): Title Match, Dominik Mysterio Wrestles, Grimes vs. Escobar

The March 14, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Santos Escobar def. Cameron Grimes

A-Kid defeated Kushida

Tiffany Stratton defeated Sarray

Indi Hartwell defeated Persia Pirotta

Dominik Mysterio (w/Rey Mysterio) def. Raul Mendoza

NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler def. Grayson Waller

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Dominik Mysterio Wrestles

Santos Escobar’s interview time backstage was interrupted by Rey & Dominik Mysterio. They set up a match between Dominik and Raul Mendoza for later in the night.

The match was short with the majority of the offense going to Dominik. There was outside interference from the heels. Dominik hit a frog splash off the top rope for the win.

NXT Title Change Follow-Up

Last week on the show, Dolph Ziggler beat Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat bout to win the WWE NXT Title.

WWE had Ziggler appear on Miz TV on this show. Miz actually had fans chanting his name at first. He plugged his WrestleMania match and then introduced Ziggler. Ziggler said being NXT champion feels right. Robert Rood said everyone knows there are no rules in a triple threat bout and he always follows the rules, a heel play on costing Bron the win.

LA Knight came out to a monster pop and recalled Ziggler taking his advice to come to NXT. LA said if Bron can’t be here tonight to challenge for the title then it should be him. Ziggler said he’s a fighting champion but only fights superstars. Miz said Ziggler has a point and while Knight is going to be a major player, it just won’t be now. LA said he’s a megastar and any day of the week he can take the title off Ziggler. LA wants Ziggler to show him that NXT is his show. Ziggler said the day LA finds out where the main event is then that’s where he’ll find him. Miz booked the match for the headliner of the show.

The match was saved for the main event. After a back and forth match, Knight started getting near falls. Ziggler went over with his finisher. Breakker came out to the ring and demanded his rematch for the title at Stand and Deliver. Ziggler accepted.

Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

This feud started last week after Pirotta said that she and Duke Hudson had a great weekend and Hartwell asked if she even cares if they lost their Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. Pirotta stated she was carrying the team and did not like that Hartwell wasn’t supportive of her relationship. They argued before Hartwell suggested they deal with it in the ring.

The match was short with going over Indi going over with a roll up. Post-match, Indi made out with Loomis and Persia made out with Hudson.

A-Kid Debuts

A-Kid made his NXT 2.0 debut against Kushida.

Last week, a vignette aired showing A-Kid where he said he was the first Spanish WWE superstar and worked hard to get signed to NXT UK. He brought up being the first Heritage Cup Champion.

It was actually a back and forth bout that saw Kushida get plenty of offense so it wasn’t a showcase match for A-Kid, who did go over with his finisher.

Time To Qualify

Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar was booked in a qualifier for the Fatal 5 Way NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Already confirmed for the upcoming bout includes current champion Carmelo Hayes.

The back and forth bout ended with Santos going over with his finisher.