WWE NXT 2.0 Results (3/22): Breakker vs. Roode, Qualifying Matches

The March 22, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Solo Sikoa def. Roderick Strong

Tony D’Angelo def. Dexter Lumis.

Elektra Lopez def. Fallon Henley.

Bron Breakker def. Robert Roode.

Grayson Waller def. A-Kid

The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (w/Malcolm Bivens & Ivy Nile) def. GYV (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

GUNTHER def. Duke Hudson.

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray def. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in the finals of the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. This was actually the main event of the show and a pretty good match.

Things broke down as the match got closer to the finish. Io hit her moonsault finisher for the win.

As a result of the victory, they will now challenge Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Post-match, Mandy Rose told them that they are mistaken if they think they can become the champions. Lee Ray announced that they will turn their tag team title shot into a shot at the Women’s Title. At Stand & Deliver, Lee Ray and Io will join Rose and Cora Jade in a fatal 4-way match for the titles.

Shrai and Ray defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter, while Choo and Kai defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans took place.

Qualifying Matches

Two qualifying matches for the NXT North American Championship ladder match at Stand and Deliver saw Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller.

Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode

Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode served as the main event.