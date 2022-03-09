WWE NXT 2.0 Results (3/8): Two Title Bouts, Last Man Standing Match

The March 8, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai def. Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez

Fallon Henley def. Tiffany Stratton.

Grayson Waller (w/Sanga) def. LA Knight

Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai def. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro

NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. MSK ends in no contest

Dolph Ziggler def. Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to win NXT Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Opener

Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai in a Women’s Dusty Classic Semi Final Match opened the show.

This was a comedy match when Choo was in the match. Toxic Attraction hit Raquel in the left knee with a weapon when the referee wasn’t looking before we went to a commercial break. Raquel continued to work the match, but was selling the injured leg. Choo hit a splash off the top rope and Wendy hit a stomp on Raquel for the win.

Second Dusty Cup Semi-Final

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro in a Women’s Dusty Classic Semi Final Match was saved for the second hour. It was a fun back and forth high energy paced match. Io and Ray went over when they hit a tag team spot.

Now, Ray and Io will meet Choo and Kai in the finals of the tournament.

Title Match

NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium were supposed to defend against The Creed Brothers. The Creed Brothers earned this title match after winning this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

However, The Creed Brothers were attacked in the parking lot earlier in the night although their attackers weren't shown. It was later revealed that MSK attacked them.

The match was solid with back and forth action. However, it ended when The Creed Brothers ran out and attacked both teams. It went to a no contest, thus setting up a triple threat bout down the line, likely at Stand and Deliver.

After the Creed Brothers were attacked in the NXT parking lot, #Imperium are now set to defend the gold against #MSK RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT Roadblock!@Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner @WesLee_WWE @NashCarterWWE pic.twitter.com/Ho8AMZ9mPi — NXT Roadblock is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022

Last Man Standing Match

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match took place.

The match saw them brawl all around the arena including up in the stands. They used various weapons. Waller was tossed from the ring through a table on the outside. They crashed through the announce table and Waller got to his feet first for the win.

Knight challenged Waller to a Last Man Standing match on last week’s episode and the match was later made official. Waller recently picked up a win over Knight thanks to outside interference.

You don't have to like him… but @GraysonWWE is SMOOOOOTH.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mnkqgKuKcS — NXT Roadblock is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022

Main Event

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match.

The match was solid, but not given a ton of time. Ziggler hit the Zig Zag at one point for a near fall on Ciampa. Bron hit a powerslam on Ziggler, but Robert Roode pulled out the referee to stop the pin. Ciampa hit his finisher and Ziggler got a nearfall after covering Bron. Ciampa went for a running knee strike, but Roode pulled Bron out of the ring and Ziggler hit a superkick on Ciampa for the win.

The match had originally been a singles bout between Breakker and Ziggler, but Ciampa was added to the match after he pinned Ziggler last week when he and Breakker defeated The Dirty Dawgz in a tag team match.