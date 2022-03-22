Final WWE Raw Before WrestleMania 38 is Looking Stacked

WWE wants fans to know that next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw is a can’t miss show. The company has announced several big matches and segments for the “go home” edition of Raw before WrestleMania 38.

Here’s a look at what’s in store when WWE Raw rolls into the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, PA:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will go face to face ahead of their Winner Takes All Championship Unification match at WrestleMania.

There are three matches signed for the show. The card serves as a true preview for WrestleMania, since each match involves competitors who will be opponents at AT&T Stadium just 6 days later:

The Miz (with Logan Paul) vs. Rey Mysterio (with Dominik)

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

8-Woman Tag Match: Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Carmella and Zelina Vega

Plus, Seth Rollins still has nothing to do at WWE’s biggest show of the year. Next week, we’ll find out what WWE has in store for him. Will Rollins have a match at WrestleMania, some sort of interview segment, or will he be left off the card entirely?