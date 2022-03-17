Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Rok-C, Bianca Carelli & More Begin Training at WWE Performance Center

By Michael Reichlin
WWE Rookies

The next generation of recruits have arrived at the WWE Performance Center.

The group of 14 trainees includes several wrestlers who have competed on the independent scene, collegiate athletes and more.

Here’s the list:

  • Theresa Schuessler (Fallon Henley in NXT 2.0)
  • Kayla Inlay (NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up)
  • Joseph Sculthorpe (State wrestling champion in high school, NCAA All-Conference Offensive Lineman at NC State)
  • Maddie Knisley (formerly Nikita Knight on the independent scene)
  • Calyx Hampton (former gymnast)
  • Mitchell Lavalley (formerly “Motherlover” Jake Tucker on the independent scene)
  • Bianca Carelli (daughter of WWE Superstar Santino Marella)
  • Cole McKinney (formerly Cole Karter on the independent scene)
  • David Bostian (wrestler and powerlifter)
  • Gabe Wai (rugby player)
  • Carla Gonzalez (formerly Rok-C on the independent scene)
  • Nnamdi Oguayo (college football player)
  • Edwin Grande (college football player)
  • Amelia Herr (formerly Notorious Mimi on the independent scene)

For more information on the WWE’s talent recruitment, including how to apply for a tryout, visit Recruit.WWE.com.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC