Rok-C, Bianca Carelli & More Begin Training at WWE Performance Center

The next generation of recruits have arrived at the WWE Performance Center.

The group of 14 trainees includes several wrestlers who have competed on the independent scene, collegiate athletes and more.

Here’s the list:

Theresa Schuessler (Fallon Henley in NXT 2.0)

Kayla Inlay (NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up)

Joseph Sculthorpe (State wrestling champion in high school, NCAA All-Conference Offensive Lineman at NC State)

Maddie Knisley (formerly Nikita Knight on the independent scene)

Calyx Hampton (former gymnast)

Mitchell Lavalley (formerly “Motherlover” Jake Tucker on the independent scene)

Bianca Carelli (daughter of WWE Superstar Santino Marella)

Cole McKinney (formerly Cole Karter on the independent scene)

David Bostian (wrestler and powerlifter)

(wrestler and powerlifter) Gabe Wai (rugby player)

Carla Gonzalez (formerly Rok-C on the independent scene)

Nnamdi Oguayo (college football player)

Edwin Grande (college football player)

Amelia Herr (formerly Notorious Mimi on the independent scene)

For more information on the WWE’s talent recruitment, including how to apply for a tryout, visit Recruit.WWE.com.