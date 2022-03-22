WWE Smackadillas Virtual Restaurant Launches

WWE fans in the Dallas area have a chance to experience the first-ever “WWE-themed virtual restaurant.”

WWE Smackadillas is a delivery-only virtual restaurant featuring a unique menu of quesadillas. The limited-edition virtual restaurant is presented in partnership with Nextbite.

Hungry fans can order the WWE Smackadillas now through April 11th via Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

In a press release issued via Business Wire, Nextbite Chief Growth Officer Geoff Madding spoke about the unique offering.

“WWE is one of the premier sports and entertainment organizations in the world and is known for giving their passionate fan base exactly what they want,” said Madding.

“Whether you order WWE Smackadillas from the comfort of your couch or on your way home from WrestleMania, we look forward to amping up the total WWE experience with these delicious quesadillas for all the hungry fans in the Dallas area.”

In addition to serving up WWE-themed quesadillas, WWE Smackadillas is also doing a bunch of promotions in the Dallas area during WrestleMania week, including ticket giveaways and WWE merchandise.

For more information on WWE Smackadillas, visit WWESmackadillas.com.