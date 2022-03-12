WWE SmackDown Results (3/11): Rousey & Flair, Title Match, Lesnar Appears, Big E

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. In addition to the takeaways below, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville gave out Sami Zayn‘s phone number ahead of their matchup at WrestleMania 38.

SmackDown Results

Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Big E & Kofi Kingston Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler Rick Boogs def. Jey Uso to earn a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Ricochet def. Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Paul Heyman Escaped Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar kicked off the show and didn’t stop on the entrance ramp to tip his cowboy hat this week. Lesnar was pissed about Roman Reigns attacking him at the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden and marched down to the ring. Brock raised the WWE Championship and grabbed a microphone.

Lesnar stood in silence for a bit before shouting “Roman Reigns!”. Brock said that Roman has changed the game and showed the wounds from the attack from the Tribal Chief. Lesnar said he doesn’t care about WrestleMania contracts or the WWE Championship right now and threw it out of the ring. Lesnar demanded that Reigns get his ass out here for a fight.

Paul Heyman interrupted to a chorus of boos. Heyman told the crowd to relax and announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was not here tonight. Lesnar told Heyman to shut up and chased him backstage. Lesnar tackled a few security guards and beat them down as Heyman escaped in a limo. Later on SmackDown, it was promoted that both Lesnar & Reigns will be at SmackDown next week.

Pete Dunne Debuted as “Butch”, Big E Injured

Sheamus & Ridge Holland faced Big E & Kofi Kingston tonight. Pete Dunne, now known as “Butch” on the main roster, was ringside for the match. Butch was wearing a top hat, suspenders and was aligned with Holland & Sheamus.

Big E & Kofi dominated early but Big E missed with a Splash on the apron. Sheamus leveled Big E with a knee to the face and posed with Ridge as SmackDown went to a commercial.

When SmackDown returned, Kingston hit Sheamus with SOS and went for the cover but Holland broke it up at two. Ridge knocked Big E to the out of the ring and hit an overhead Suplex and Big E landed hard on his head. Butch provided a distraction and Sheamus capitalized with a Brogue Kick on Kofi for the pinfall victory. Big E looked to have been legitimately injured during the match and was stretchered out during the break.

*Big E provided an update that he has broken his neck but has all movement. You can check out Big E’s video message below.

Happy Corbin’s Plan Backfired

Drew McIntyre was set for a match but Shanky & Jinder Mahal attacked him. Happy Corbin joined in on the attack and slammed McIntyre into the ring post. Madcap Moss joined the beat down but McIntyre battled back and hit him with a headbutt. Corbin retreated and McIntyre sent Moss to the outside. McIntyre planted Shanky with a slam and stared at Corbin. Drew grabbed Angela the sword and Shanky retreated. McIntyre will battle Happy Corbin at WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks & Naomi Picked Up A Win

Sasha Banks and Naomi faced Natalya & Shayna Baszler tonight on SmackDown. Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina & Carmella joined commentary for the match. Natalya connected with a Falcon Arrow for a two count and tagged in Baszler. Shayna applied a submission hold but Naomi was able to escape. Banks and Natalya tagged in and battled in the corner of the ring.

Banks connected with Double Knees and then slammed both Natalya & Shayna to the mat. Sasha followed it up with a Hurricanrana that sent Natalya onto the champions outside the ring. Sasha got distracted and Natalya hit a lariat for a near fall. Queen Zelina hopped on the apron again and Sasha launched Natalya onto her. Sasha then hit Natalya with a Codebreaker for the pinfall victory.

Ronda Rousey Vowed To Leave WrestleMania With The Title

Ronda Rousey cut a promo in the ring about her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Rousey noted that Charlotte called her a “one trick pony” with her Armbar submission. Ronda said that she knows a thousand ways to get to that hold and has also picked up the Ankle Lock from Kurt Angle.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair interrupted and told Ronda that she shouldn’t be concerned with honoring her mentor (Kurt Angle) at WrestleMania, she should focus on trying to win on the biggest stage. Charlotte promised that she will not tap out to Rousey and Ronda noted that she has already made her tap. Charlotte then vowed to tap out Ronda at WrestleMania and exited the ring. Ronda told Charlotte that she cannot run away at WrestleMania and she’s leaving with the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Nakamura & Boogs Earned A Title Shot At WrestleMania

The Usos came to the ring for a promo about what their plans are at WrestleMania 38 as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Jimmy & Jey claimed that nobody can step up to their level and beat them at WrestleMania. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs then interrupted. Jimmy suggested a singles match, if Boogs can beat Jey Uso, they will get a title shot at WrestleMania. Boogs revealed that his knee was no longer injured and quickly planted Jey with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. Boogs & Nakamura will face The Usos at WrestleMania. After the match, The Usos beat Boogs down and smashed his guitar.

Ricochet Retained, Charlotte Flair Attacked Ronda Rousey Backstage

Ricochet defended the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn tonight. Before the match started, Austin Theory showed up in a chair next to Pat McAfee and started taunting him. Pat wound up leaping onto Theory and getting in some punches before security separated them. McAfee will battle Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38.

Sami applied a Headlock to begin the action but Ricochet quickly escaped. The champion leveled Zayn with a Dropkick but Sami responded with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami knocked Ricochet to the floor outside the ring as SmackDown went to a final commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Sami went for a Powerbomb but Ricochet countered into a Hurricanrana for a close two count. Ricochet and Sami traded punches in the middle of the ring. The champion connected with a boot to the face and lifted Zayn up in the Fireman’s Carry. Sami escaped and hit another Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall.

Zayn went for a Superplex but Ricochet knocked him off the turnbuckle with some punches to the face. Ricochet went for a move but Sami tripped him up and hit an Exploder Suplex off the top rope. Ricochet battled back and made his way to the top rope again. Ricochet connected with a 630 Senton for the pinfall victory and retained the Intercontinental Championship.

After the match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey were show battling in the parking lot. They kept fighting off security guards and throwing strikes at each other. Rousey booted Flair in the midsection but Flair battled back. Charlotte punched Pat Buck in the face and Suplexed Ronda onto a car. Flair locked in a Crossface before bashing Ronda’s face off the windshield to close the show.