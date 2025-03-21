SmackDown Preview (3/21): Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill, Reigns, Punk & Rollins

Tonight – WWE presents a special edition of SmackDown from Bologna, Italy’s Unipol Arena. The show will air tape-delayed at its usual time, 8 ET/7 CT on the USA Network in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Just four weeks out from WrestleMania 41, here are the key matches and appearances:

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins : These three superstars will be in the same building, following Roman Reigns’ dramatic return at Raw. Expect intense confrontations as they build towards a potential WrestleMania 41 triple threat match.

: These three superstars will be in the same building, following Roman Reigns’ dramatic return at Raw. Expect intense confrontations as they build towards a potential WrestleMania 41 triple threat match. Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan : Jade Cargill returns to action after a long hiatus, facing Liv Morgan. This match could see Cargill’s undefeated streak in singles competition come under threat, possibly with interference from Naomi.

: Jade Cargill returns to action after a long hiatus, facing Liv Morgan. This match could see Cargill’s undefeated streak in singles competition come under threat, possibly with interference from Naomi. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu : This heavyweight clash continues their long-standing feud. Jacob Fatu is gaining momentum towards a potential United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

: This heavyweight clash continues their long-standing feud. Jacob Fatu is gaining momentum towards a potential United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven: Zelina Vega seeks to advance her storyline against Chelsea Green by defeating Piper Niven, a member of The Green Regime.

What Happened Last Week

Here’s a quick recap of what happened last week on WWE SmackDown: