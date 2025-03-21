SmackDown Preview (3/21): Liv Morgan vs. Jade Cargill, Reigns, Punk & Rollins

Tonight – WWE presents a special edition of SmackDown from Bologna, Italy’s Unipol Arena. The show will air tape-delayed at its usual time, 8 ET/7 CT on the USA Network in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
Just four weeks out from WrestleMania 41, here are the key matches and appearances:
- Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins: These three superstars will be in the same building, following Roman Reigns’ dramatic return at Raw. Expect intense confrontations as they build towards a potential WrestleMania 41 triple threat match.
- Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan: Jade Cargill returns to action after a long hiatus, facing Liv Morgan. This match could see Cargill’s undefeated streak in singles competition come under threat, possibly with interference from Naomi.
- Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu: This heavyweight clash continues their long-standing feud. Jacob Fatu is gaining momentum towards a potential United States Championship match at WrestleMania 41.
- Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven: Zelina Vega seeks to advance her storyline against Chelsea Green by defeating Piper Niven, a member of The Green Regime.
What Happened Last Week
Here’s a quick recap of what happened last week on WWE SmackDown:
- AND NEW: The Street Profits defeated DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions.
- Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes: Randy Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Orton attempted to punt Hayes, but Kevin Owens intervened, saving Hayes.
- LA Knight, Braun Strowman, and Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga: This six-man tag team match ended in a brawl, with no clear winner, as tensions between these groups continued to escalate.
- Cody Rhodes on Miz TV: Cody Rhodes appeared on a special edition of Miz TV, discussing his reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.
- Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab: Charlotte Flair returned to action, facing B-Fab in a singles match.