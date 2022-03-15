Expect To See More WWE Main Roster Talent On NXT 2.0

Expect to see WWE utilize more main roster performers in NXT.

NXT is the company’s developmental brand, where fans can see the next generation of WWE Superstars learning their craft.

WWE previously relied solely on developmental talent to carry the show, but that is no longer the case. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that there’s a new initiative to send wrestlers from the Raw brand to NXT most weeks.

There are certainly benefits to developmental wrestlers working with and learning from veterans. However, the primary motivation behind this campaign is to improve viewership for the NXT 2.0 TV show.

WWE can announce a Raw Superstar will be on NXT TV the following night, as is the case this week with The Miz holding a special edition of Miz TV on NXT. Both shows air on the USA Network and the hope is that Raw superstars will bring star power (and viewers) to Tuesday nights.

AJ Styles also visited NXT recently, as part of this trend.

NXT’s top champions are both WWE Superstars who have been sent to NXT for this very reason. Back in October, Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzales to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Last week, Dolph Ziggler ended Bron Breakker‘s 63-day reign as NXT Champion.

NXT 2.0 Preview (3/15/22)

In addition to The Miz interviewing Dolph Ziggler, the following items are scheduled for tonight’s NXT broadcast: