WWE Holding Tryouts During WrestleMania Week

WWE continues to actively recruit collegiate athletes in hopes of finding the next generation of Superstars.

The company will hold a multi-day tryout during WrestleMania 38 week, according to The Athletic.

The tryouts will take place at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters and practice facility. More than 50 athletes are expected to participate.

The Athletic report also states that WWE has sent talent scouts to this week’s NFL combine and National Scouting Combine.

Back in December, WWE announced its new NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Program to recruit college athletes.

The NIL program aims to, “enhance the talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds.”

WWE executive Paul Levesque (Triple H) appeared on NBC’s Nightly News in January 2021 to discuss this ongoing effort to recruit collegiate atheletes.