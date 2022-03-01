WWE WrestleMania 38 Updated Card: AJ Styles vs. Edge Confirmed

WWE booked the latest match for WrestleMania 38 as Edge will wrestle AJ Styles on either Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium.

During the main event segment of Monday Night Raw, the WWE Hall Of Famer called out anyone to answer his WrestleMania challenge and out came Styles. Edge said that they’ve both been wanting this match and so do the fans.

He said he doesn’t want the tag team b**ch that AJ has been for the last year, but the pitbull. This led to Edge attacking Styles and a brawl broke out. Styles missed the Phenomenal Forearm and Edge hit a low blow. The WWE Hall Of Famer later connected with a Conchairto.

Styles has publicly talked about wanting this match and now his wish was granted.

"I want the bulldog AJ, I don't want the AJ who's been playing tag team b*tch to Omos for the last year." – @EdgeRatedR to @AJStylesOrg #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/voGJXsvC42 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 1, 2022