Xavier Woods Returns to Action for WWE After Two Months

Xavier Woods returned to action at Saturday night’s WWE live event from Jackson, Mississippi.

The New Day member hasn’t wrestled in over two months. He’s been recovering from a leg injury (the plantaris muscle in his calf).

His last match took place on the January 7th edition of SmackDown, when New Day lost a street fight to The Usos. According to Woods, the injury occurred when he delivered a Tornado DDT to Jey Uso. Despite the injury, he was able to finish the match and actually took a Samoan Drop moments after hurting his leg.

Woods said he expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action, but was out for approximately 9 weeks.

At Saturday’s live event, Woods and Kofi Kingston competed in a tag team triple threat match for the SmackDown tag team titles. The Usos retained over New Day and the team of Sheamus & Ridge Holland.

WWE Jackson Results

Here are quick results from WWE Jackson (3/12/22):