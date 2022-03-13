Sunday, March 13, 2022
Xavier Woods Returns to Action for WWE After Two Months

By Michael Reichlin
Xavier Woods Kofi Kingston
(WWE)

Xavier Woods returned to action at Saturday night’s WWE live event from Jackson, Mississippi.

The New Day member hasn’t wrestled in over two months. He’s been recovering from a leg injury (the plantaris muscle in his calf).

His last match took place on the January 7th edition of SmackDown, when New Day lost a street fight to The Usos. According to Woods, the injury occurred when he delivered a Tornado DDT to Jey Uso. Despite the injury, he was able to finish the match and actually took a Samoan Drop moments after hurting his leg.

Woods said he expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action, but was out for approximately 9 weeks.

At Saturday’s live event, Woods and Kofi Kingston competed in a tag team triple threat match for the SmackDown tag team titles. The Usos retained over New Day and the team of Sheamus & Ridge Holland.

WWE Jackson Results

Here are quick results from WWE Jackson (3/12/22):

  • Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios
  • Shayna Baszler def. Aliyah
  • Ricochet def. Sami Zayn to retain the Intercontinental championship
  • Happy Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • The Usos def. New Day and Sheamus/Holland
  • Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
  • Roman Reigns def. Drew McIntyre to retain the Universal Championship
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
