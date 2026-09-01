Big E Comments On New Level’s All In Debut

Big E has reacted.

The former WWE Champion recently made a reflective post on Instagram. He advised people to take a second to acknowledge their own progress and recognize that they have made it farther than they think.

A fan commented on the post asking, ‘Like…all the way to London’ in reference to Kofi and Austin Creed’s debut at the All In PPV this past Sunday from Wembley Stadium. Big E responded in the same spirit, saying that sometimes you have to go to London while referring to his former tag team partners as two living legends:

If you’re two living legends that are undervalued, sometimes you have to go to London!

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The duo of Kofi and Austin Creed were dubbed as The New Level when they joined Swerve Strickland as the wild card entry into Trios Roulette Royale. This new faction went on to make a record by winning the AEW Trios Championship on their first night with the company.

A backstage report suggests that Kofi and Creed not only made a positive impression on fans, but they impressed people backstage with their manners as well. You can check out more about it here.