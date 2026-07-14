Chris Jericho: ‘When I’m Done, People Will Be Sad’

Chris Jericho has a prediction: the wrestling world is going to miss him when he’s gone.

Reflecting on his legacy in a new interview with Fox News Digital, the AEW veteran reached for a rock and roll comparison, likening his long run to the Rolling Stones.

The Stones have been 60 years and some of the eras you like, some of the eras you hate, some of the eras you wish they would have gone away, and some of the eras you wish they would have done more, and you’re still glad that they’re here. I think when I’m done, people will be sad that I’m not around anymore.

Jericho believes even his critics, the ones who want him to step aside, will eventually appreciate what they had.