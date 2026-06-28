Darby Allin Married, Details from the Surreal Wedding

Darby Allin married his longtime partner Sara over the weekend, and the celebration was every bit as chaotic as fans of the AEW star might expect. The reception produced an instantly viral moment: Brody King chopping Darby’s own father.

The wedding follows the news Darby shared last month that he would tie the knot just before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He proposed to Sara on top of Mount Everest in May 2025, then went straight back to wrestling, leaving no room for an immediate honeymoon with the pay-per-view landing the day after the ceremony.

King, Swerve Strickland, Bam Margera, Alicia Atout and other familiar faces from the wrestling world were in attendance. The chop heard around the internet came courtesy of King, fresh off his reunited Brodido run heading into Forbidden Door, who laid one in on Darby’s dad during the festivities. Darby’s mom also got in on the action, delivering a body slam to her son onto thumbtacks on the dance floor. Seriously:

The road to this point ran through Darby’s relationship with Sara, who he has said he first met on a school bus in high school before the two reconnected years later through Instagram. As covered in our earlier report on Darby finding out he was getting married, the timing was always going to be tight with Forbidden Door looming.

Darby Allin Heads Straight Into Forbidden Door

There is no downtime for the newlywed. Hours removed from the wedding, Darby competes in a 12-man steel cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Darby teams with five partners against an equally stacked opposing side: Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. MJF, Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kevin Knight & Andrade Idolo

The clash continues a busy stretch for Darby, whose recent run was the subject of our look at how Darby Allin’s AEW championship reign stood apart from the modern norm. Now married and back in the cage, he closes one chapter and opens another in the same weekend.