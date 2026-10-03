TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Preview, Matches And How To Watch

TNA Bound For Glory 2026 airs Sunday, October 11 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, with Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Championship against Leon Slater in the main event. The Hardys face Syx in a Falls Count Anywhere match, and six men will fight for the vacant X-Division Championship.

Fans who want to attend can buy tickets for TNA Bound For Glory in Tampa.

Key Points

Slater gave up the X-Division Championship through Option C to earn his shot at Nemeth, who has held the world title since Slammiversary.

Syx, the former WWE pair of Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw, debuted on the September 24 Impact and now meet The Hardys in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Bound For Glory streams on TNA+ and traditional pay-per-view from the Yuengling Center.

What’s At Stake

Four championships are in play on Sunday: the TNA World Championship, the Knockouts World Championship, the International Championship and the vacant X-Division Championship. The Call Your Shot Gauntlet adds a future title match for its winner.

TNA is also holding its Hall of Fame induction for ODB, Konnan and Amazing Red during Bound For Glory weekend.

Full Match Card

Match Stipulation Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater TNA World Championship The Hardys vs. Syx Falls Count Anywhere Match Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell TNA Knockouts World Championship Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jason Hotch vs. John Skyler vs. Special Agent 0 TNA International Championship Four-Way Match BDE vs. Rich Swann vs. KC Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Ryan Nemeth Vacant TNA X-Division Championship Six-Way Scramble Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa Singles Match Call Your Shot Gauntlet Winner earns a future title match

The card is subject to change. Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles are set for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, and the rest of the field has not been announced.

Match Previews

TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater

Nemeth holds the top prize in TNA, and Slater has said he intends to become the youngest TNA World Champion ever. The road to this match started with a title Slater had to give up.

Nemeth beat Mike Santana at Slammiversary on June 28 to win his second TNA World Championship, cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy.

At Lockdown on August 23, Slater won the X-Division Championship for the second time. Moments after The Nemeths beat The Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Championship in the main event, he invoked Option C, which lets the reigning X-Division Champion vacate the title for a world title shot.

Slater and Ricky Sosa challenged The Nemeths for the tag titles on the August 27 Impact, where Nic pinned Sosa to retain.

Nemeth has praised Slater throughout the build. He told Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez that “He’s smarter than he should be,” while acknowledging he would have to start criticizing his challenger because he is the bad guy.

A loss leaves Slater without the X-Division Championship he gave up to get here.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Hardys vs. Syx

The Hardys spent weeks searching for whoever attacked them. They found Syx, a pair of former WWE Wyatt Sicks members, on the September 24 Impact.

The backstage attacks included one on Jeff Hardy, and Matt Hardy said on the September 3 Impact that Jeff had no memory of what happened to him.

On September 24, Jeff returned alongside Matt to call out the attackers. When the lights came back, two men unmasked as Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw, formerly Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis in WWE. Both were released by WWE in April and have signed with TNA.

The Hardys became five-time TNA World Tag Team Champions at Slammiversary and lost the titles to The Nemeths at Lockdown 56 days later.

Sawyer hurt his knee at a GCW show in late September and said afterward that the injury should not sideline him for an extended period, so his condition is the wrinkle going into a match fought anywhere in the building.

TNA has already announced that all matches on its October 13 Impact tapings in Dothan, Alabama will come from the minds of The Hardys, who are marking 35 years in wrestling.

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Xia Brookside (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

Hartwell finally has the title match she has been asking for, and she got it with some help from Santino Marella.

Brookside won the title from Lei Ying Lee at Slammiversary.

Hartwell and Marella, TNA’s Director of Authority, baited Daria Rae into slapping Hartwell on camera, which got Rae suspended and left Marella in sole control of match-making. His first move was to book this match.

Hartwell made Brookside tap out in a tag team match earlier this month.

It is Hartwell’s second straight Knockouts title shot at Bound For Glory. Last year she challenged Kelani Jordan and lost.

TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jason Hotch vs. John Skyler vs. Special Agent 0

Ali’s Order 4 faction has been fracturing since July, and Sunday puts the title in the middle of the wreckage.

Ali won the title from Trey Miguel at Rebellion in April, lost it to Hotch on the July 30 Impact, and regained it in a steel cage at Lockdown.

The feud turned personal at Lockdown, where Ali taunted Hotch’s wife and daughter at ringside. Ali left that show with a punctured lung and fractured ribs, then returned on September 24 to retain the title in a triple threat against Hotch and Miguel.

Skyler, Hotch’s tag team partner, confronted Ali after Lockdown. Special Agent 0 caused the September 3 number-one contenders match between Hotch and Miguel to end in a no contest at Ali’s behest.

Vacant TNA X-Division Championship: Six-Way Scramble

Slater’s Option C decision left the title vacant, and TNA filled the field through weekly qualifiers.

KC Navarro beat Joe Alonzo, Fabian Aichner beat Rohit Raju, Swann beat LJ Cleary and Ryan Nemeth beat KJ Orso in qualifying matches. Cedric Alexander got in through his rematch clause, and BDE completes the field.

Alexander lost the title to Slater at Lockdown. Swann is a former X-Division Champion.

BDE and Swann are allies, and The Righteous spent weeks trying to recruit BDE.

Ryan Nemeth won the tag titles alongside Nic at Lockdown, and his spot in the scramble means both Nemeth brothers are on the card.

Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa

Edwards turned a tag match into a challenge, and Sosa gets a pay-per-view stage to answer.

After a tag match on Impact in September, Edwards attacked Sosa with a steel chair, and The System joined him in the ring as he made the challenge.

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

TNA’s eighth Call Your Shot Gauntlet is open to men and women, and the winner earns a future title match.

The match starts with two competitors, new entrants join at timed intervals, and eliminations come over the top rope until two remain. Those two finish by pinfall or submission.

Avery Styles, the son of AJ Styles, revealed on Impact that the gauntlet will be his first TNA match, and Kazarian announced he will be in the match too.

Last year’s final two, Kazarian and Nemeth, were both declared winners.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026. Check TNA’s official listing for doors and bell time.

Venue: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Streaming: TNA+ and traditional pay-per-view providers

Don’t Miss SEScoops Coverage

Stay tuned to SEScoops.com for live results, match recaps, and post-event fallout.

SEScoops may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this article.