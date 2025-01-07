John Cena Royal Rumble Stats: Everything to Know Before His 2025 Entry

John Cena is officially entering the 2025 Royal Rumble. During the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, Cena declared his intention to not only participate in the Royal Rumble but to win the match, setting his sights on WrestleMania 41.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cena’s Royal Rumble legacy and what his entry means for this year’s event.

John Cena Confirms His Entry for 2025

At the WWE RAW premiere on Netflix, John Cena addressed the crowd in Los Angeles, kicking off his farewell tour. In an emotional moment, Cena reflected on his career, thanked his fans, and highlighted his connection to the city. He revealed that his goal for 2025 is to “make moments,” and winning the Royal Rumble is at the heart of that ambition. Cena stated:

“I’m not just going to the Royal Rumble; I’m going to WIN the Royal Rumble!”

This declaration immediately sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, with fans speculating about the potential opponents Cena might face at WrestleMania if he succeeds.

John Cena’s Royal Rumble Career Highlights

Cena has participated in eight Royal Rumbles, boasting an impressive track record:

Event Entrant Number Time in Match Finishing Position Eliminations Eliminated By Notable Moments 2003 18 19:42 9th 0 The Undertaker Attacked by Rob Van Dam before entering, cutting his time short. 2004 28 07:34 6th 1 Big Show Had a brief but impactful run before being eliminated by Big Show. 2005 25 15:28 2nd 4 Batista Reached the final two; eliminated simultaneously with Batista, leading to a match restart. 2008 30 08:29 Winner 4 – Surprise return from injury; last eliminated Triple H to win. 2010 19 22:12 4th 2 Edge Eliminated heavyweights before Edge ended his run. 2011 22 34:17:00 5th 7 The Miz Achieved his highest eliminations in a single Rumble; eliminated by The Miz, who wasn’t even in the match. 2013 19 26:10:00 Winner 4 – Won his second Royal Rumble, earning a main event spot at WrestleMania 29 against The Rock. 2018 20 28:33:00 3rd 3 Shinsuke Nakamura Came close to winning, but Nakamura eliminated him to secure victory.

Career Totals Across Royal Rumbles

Total Entries : 8

: 8 Wins : 2 (2008, 2013)

: 2 (2008, 2013) Cumulative Time in Match : 2 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds

: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds Eliminations : 25

: 25 Average Time Per Entry : 20 minutes, 18 seconds

: 20 minutes, 18 seconds Best Finish : Winner (2008, 2013)

: Winner (2008, 2013) Worst Finish: 9th (2003)

Additional Records and Highlights

Elimination Leader : Cena holds a record of 7 eliminations in the 2011 Royal Rumble, his best in a single match.

: Cena holds a record of 7 eliminations in the 2011 Royal Rumble, his best in a single match. Memorable Eliminations : Cena has taken out numerous top stars, including Kane, Triple H, Batista, and Edge.

: Cena has taken out numerous top stars, including Kane, Triple H, Batista, and Edge. Consistency : Cena’s average finish is within the top four, showcasing his dominance in the Royal Rumble format.

: Cena’s average finish is within the top four, showcasing his dominance in the Royal Rumble format. Shortest Rumble Stay: 7 minutes, 34 seconds (2004).

All statistics via AllRumbleStats.com