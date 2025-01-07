John Cena Royal Rumble Stats: Everything to Know Before His 2025 Entry

John Cena is officially entering the 2025 Royal Rumble. During the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere, Cena declared his intention to not only participate in the Royal Rumble but to win the match, setting his sights on WrestleMania 41.
Here’s everything you need to know about Cena’s Royal Rumble legacy and what his entry means for this year’s event.
John Cena Confirms His Entry for 2025
At the WWE RAW premiere on Netflix, John Cena addressed the crowd in Los Angeles, kicking off his farewell tour. In an emotional moment, Cena reflected on his career, thanked his fans, and highlighted his connection to the city. He revealed that his goal for 2025 is to “make moments,” and winning the Royal Rumble is at the heart of that ambition. Cena stated:
“I’m not just going to the Royal Rumble; I’m going to WIN the Royal Rumble!”
This declaration immediately sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, with fans speculating about the potential opponents Cena might face at WrestleMania if he succeeds.
John Cena’s Royal Rumble Career Highlights
Cena has participated in eight Royal Rumbles, boasting an impressive track record:
|Event
|Entrant Number
|Time in Match
|Finishing Position
|Eliminations
|Eliminated By
|Notable Moments
|2003
|18
|19:42
|9th
|0
|The Undertaker
|Attacked by Rob Van Dam before entering, cutting his time short.
|2004
|28
|07:34
|6th
|1
|Big Show
|Had a brief but impactful run before being eliminated by Big Show.
|2005
|25
|15:28
|2nd
|4
|Batista
|Reached the final two; eliminated simultaneously with Batista, leading to a match restart.
|2008
|30
|08:29
|Winner
|4
|–
|Surprise return from injury; last eliminated Triple H to win.
|2010
|19
|22:12
|4th
|2
|Edge
|Eliminated heavyweights before Edge ended his run.
|2011
|22
|34:17:00
|5th
|7
|The Miz
|Achieved his highest eliminations in a single Rumble; eliminated by The Miz, who wasn’t even in the match.
|2013
|19
|26:10:00
|Winner
|4
|–
|Won his second Royal Rumble, earning a main event spot at WrestleMania 29 against The Rock.
|2018
|20
|28:33:00
|3rd
|3
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|Came close to winning, but Nakamura eliminated him to secure victory.
Career Totals Across Royal Rumbles
- Total Entries: 8
- Wins: 2 (2008, 2013)
- Cumulative Time in Match: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds
- Eliminations: 25
- Average Time Per Entry: 20 minutes, 18 seconds
- Best Finish: Winner (2008, 2013)
- Worst Finish: 9th (2003)
Additional Records and Highlights
- Elimination Leader: Cena holds a record of 7 eliminations in the 2011 Royal Rumble, his best in a single match.
- Memorable Eliminations: Cena has taken out numerous top stars, including Kane, Triple H, Batista, and Edge.
- Consistency: Cena’s average finish is within the top four, showcasing his dominance in the Royal Rumble format.
- Shortest Rumble Stay: 7 minutes, 34 seconds (2004).
All statistics via AllRumbleStats.com