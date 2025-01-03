Every Time Money In The Bank Was Cashed In On WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has at long last cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and waited until the first three-hour edition of WWE SmackDown to do so. Stratton toppled Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women’s Championship but is hardly the first Superstar to cash in on the Blue Brand:

2007: Edge (May 8, 2007)

Mr. Kennedy claimed he’d wait a whole year to cash in Money in the Bank, but would in fact lose the briefcase to Edge in May 2007. Not wanting to make the same mistake as Kennedy, Edge cashed in days after winning the briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Title from The Undertaker.

2010: Jack Swagger (April 2, 2010)

After winning the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 26, Jack Swagger attempted to cash in on the following Raw. When that didn’t work out, Swagger took advantage of a downed Chris Jericho, who had just taken a spear by Edge, to win the World Heavyweight Championship on SmackDown.

2017: Baron Corbin (August 15, 2017)

The only failed cash-in to take place on SmackDown, Baron Corbin tried to claim the WWE Championship that was held by Jinder Mahal at the time. The interference of John Cena (ironically the first man to fail a Money in the Bank cash-in) ended the match in a DQ and Corbin would never hold World Championship gold in WWE.

2018: Carmella (April 10, 2018)

The first-ever Miss. Money in the Bank, Carmella had to win her briefcase a second time on the June 27 episode of SmackDown, due to James Ellsworth’s interference. After waiting 287 days, the Staten Island Princess cashed in on April 10, 2018, SmackDown to win the SmackDown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair.

2025: Tiffany Stratton (January 3, 2025)

After months of being dismissed and put down by her ‘friend,’ Tiffany Stratton got her revenge by cashing in Money in the Bank on Nia Jax. This win marks Stratton’s first title on the main roster, and the end of Jax’s reign as Women’s Champion that had begun at SummerSlam 2024.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Tiffany Stratton and her reign as the brand-new WWE Women’s Champion.