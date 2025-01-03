Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Women’s Title On SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has solidified her position as the top star on WWE SmackDown’s women’s roster by capturing the WWE Women’s Championship. The title change occurred during this week’s SmackDown after Nia Jax successfully retained the championship against Naomi.

Following the match, chaos erupted when Jax was confronted by Bianca Belair, leading to a brawl. Seizing the opportunity, Stratton rushed to the ring with her Money in the Bank briefcase. She delivered her signature moonsault finisher from the top rope on Jax, securing the pinfall and the championship.

Stratton had won the Money in the Bank briefcase at last summer’s themed premium live event, defeating Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark in the ladder match. She held the briefcase for over 153 days, making strategic alliances during her reign, including a partnership with Jax. Although she frequently teased cashing in the briefcase, she delayed until the opportune moment.

Earlier in the summer at SummerSlam, Jax captured the title from Bayley with assistance from Stratton. Stratton’s long-term strategy and alliance with Jax ultimately led to her triumphant cash-in and crowning as champion.