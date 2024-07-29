Reunited: Looking Back On Dominik-Rhea Love Story

WWE’s resident Bonnie & Clyde are back together as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio reunited during the July 22, edition of RAW. Despite months of Liv Morgan trying to woo ‘Dirty Dom’, Mysterio made clear this week that Morgan means nothing to him, leaving the reigning Women’s World Champion in tears. Ripley on the other hand, was delighted by this revelation and proved all was forgiven with a lick of Mysterio’s face.

With that in mind, here are some of the defining moments of the pair’s relationship.

Love at First Sight?

Ripley and Dominik’s first interactions did not suggest that the pair would become a power couple in WWE. In 2022, Ripley, fresh off a heel turn and a member of the Judgment Day, began targeting Dominik during the faction’s feud with Rey Mysterio and Edge. These segments routinely saw Ripley get the upper hand on Dominik, often using her impressive strength to literally manhandle the young babyface.

Coupling in Cardiff

At WWE Clash At The Castle 2022, Rey Mysterio teamed with Edge to defeat Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The real shock came after the match though, as Dominik low-blowed Edge and betrayed his father, aligning with the Judgment Day in the process.

Mami Is Born

As part of the Judgment Day, Dominik would mirror much of Eddie Guerrero’s mannerisms and make reference to Eddie’s feud with Rey that saw Guerrero declare ‘I’m Your Papi.’ To compliment the character, Ripley was dubbed ‘Mami’ and her ‘I’m Your Mami’ shirt would add another twisted layer to the couple’s relationship.

Love Behind Bars

On Thanksgiving 2022, Dominik and Rhea crashed the Mysterio’s family meal and sought to repeat this nefarious act the following month at Christmas. This time, however, the plan would backfire as Dominik would be arrested. This resulted in Mysterio becoming a (self-professed) hardened criminal and Rhea stuck by her ex-con boyfriend.

A Championship Couple

By July 2023, Ripley had been dominating as the WWE Women’s World Champion for months and it was time for Mysterio to also hold a title. On the July 18, edition of WWE NXT, Ripley, alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest, aided Mysterio in winning the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee. This ended Lee’s record-setting 269-day reign and would mark Mysterio’s first singles title in WWE.

Living with Liv

When Rhea Ripley was injured in April 2024, an act that ended Rhea’s time as Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan wasted little time in trying to win over ‘Dirty Dom.’ A one-woman kind of man (admittedly if you ignore his real-life marriage,) Mysterio refused to be won over as we saw on the latest Monday Night RAW.

What’s to Come?

With all forgiven between herself and Dominik, Rhea Ripley can now focus on WWE SummerSlam 2024 where she will challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship. After leaving RAW in tears, Morgan’s days with the gold may be numbered now that Dominik has made his allegiances crystal clear.