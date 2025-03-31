Big E Teams Up With id Software For DOOM: The Dark Ages

Former WWE Champion Big E recently stepped into the ring with Bethesda and id Software to promote the upcomign DOOM: The Dark Ages video game. In a video shared to X, a shield-carrying Big E shared that he had an amazing time playing the game and encouraged fans to pre-order.

Developed by id Software, DOOM: The Dark Ages is the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM: Eternal (2020.) The game will be the third chapter in the epic cinematic story fitting the legend of the DOOM slayer. Players will step into the blood-stained boots of the DOOM slayer in a never-before-seen experience that’ll see the slayer battle a sinister medieval war against Hell itself.

Big E’s excitement is palpable in the video though he is not the first WWE Superstar associated with the DOOM franchise. In 2005, Dwayne Johnson appeared in the DOOM movie in one of his early feature film roles. Unfortunately for the Brahma Bull, the film was a bomb with criticisms being made about the plot, character development, and dialogue. It’d be 14 years later that DOOM would get a second live-action movie, DOOM: Annihilation (2019), a straight-to-video project for which Johnson did not return.

While questions remain about Big E’s in-ring future, the former WWE Champion remains a positive soul in wrestling. Soon enough, he will be able to enjoy DOOM: The Dark Ages alongside countless other gamers worldwide.

DOOM: The Dark Ages will release on May 15, and is available for pre-order now.