TNA World Champion Joe Hendry Reveals Role In Video Game

Joe Hendry has taken the wrestling world by storm, and now the TNA World Champion is entering the video game world. On social media, Hendry confirmed that he will be part of a video game soon and promised details in the near future.

Joe Hendry WILL appear in a video game ? ?



Announcement soon… pic.twitter.com/jr83MbQ378 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) March 14, 2025

Hendry didn’t specify what game fans will see him in though many believe he will be a part of WWE 2K25. With the partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling going strong, fans believe that it’s just a matter of time before Hendry becomes an official character. Hendry or no Hendry, WWE 2K25 will see a TNA factor as Abyss has been confirmed for future DLC.

Hendry has established himself as one of wrestling’s most popular stars in recent years. At the TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view, Hendry will be a part of a huge ten-man steel cage tag-team match. The TNA World Champion will team with Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth to face The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC) and The Colons (Eddie Colón and Orlando Colón) (with Alisha Edwards)

Hendry has already made an impact in WWE with memorable appearances in NXT and the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. With the Scottish star set to arrive in the video game world, fans will soon to get much more from the reigning TNA World Champion.