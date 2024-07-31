Best WWE 2K24 Finishers: Double, Hell In A Cell, Super Moves and How To Do Them

WWE 2K24 is one of the best iterations of the franchise available today, with a ton of incredible finishers to perform.
On top of the standard finishers you can do to try and finish a match, there are Double Finishers, Super Finishers and Hell In a Cell Finishers you can execute to try and win a match.
We’ll be going over some of the best moves in the game with the current movesets and explaining briefly how you can pull them off.
Double Finishers
Double Chokeslam – Undertaker
The Undertaker’s Double Chokeslam is another impressive move where, as you probably guessed, he chokeslams two opponents at once. Follow these steps:
- Create a multi-person match: Similar to Cena’s setup.
- Store a finisher: Make sure you have a finisher ready.
- Grab and Irish Whip the opponents: Grab and Irish Whip each opponent into the same corner.
- Execute the double chokeslam: With both opponents stunned, press R2/RT + X/A.
Double Attitude Adjustment – John Cena
John Cena can perform the Double Attitude Adjustment, which is where you lift two opponents simultaneously for the finisher.
Here’s how to execute it in WWE 2K24:
- Create a multi-person match: Set up a tag team, Triple Threat, or Fatal Four Way match.
- Store a finisher: Ensure you have a finisher stored.
- Grab and Irish Whip the opponents: Grab an opponent with Circle/B, perform an Irish Whip with Circle/B + L-stick towards a corner, and repeat for the second opponent.
- Perform the double finisher: With both opponents stunned in the corner, press R2/RT + X/A.
Hell in a Cell Finishers
Chokeslam From Hell In A Cell – Undertaker
The Undertaker’s iconic Chokeslam from the top of the Hell in a Cell to Mankind is a move that fans can recreate in WWE 2K24. Here’s how:
- Store a finisher: Have at least one finisher stored.
- Throw the opponent ringside: Grab and Irish Whip the opponent through the fence, which takes about three attempts.
- Climb the cell: Climb up the cell with R1/RB.
- Position and perform the finisher: With the opponent’s back to the announcer’s table, press X/A to execute the Chokeslam from the top.
Attitude Adjustment From Hell In A Cell – John Cena
John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment is another move that you can perform from the top of the Hell in a Cell, and here’s how to do it:
- Store a finisher: Ensure you have at least one finisher stored.
- Throw the opponent ringside: Similar to the Undertaker’s method, use the Circle/B button + L-stick to break the fence.
- Climb the cell: Climb up the fence with R1/RB.
- Position and execute: With the opponent’s back to the announcer’s table, press X/A to perform the Attitude Adjustment from the top of the cell.
Super Moves
Super Stomp – Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins can execute the Super Stomp from the top rope, increasing the move’s damage significantly. Here’s how to perform it:
- Store three finishers: Have three finishers stored in a match.
- Stun the opponent: Get the opponent in a stunned state to prevent reversal.
- Climb the top rope: Hold L2/LT towards the nearest turnbuckle.
- Perform the Super Stomp: Tap R2/RT + X/A from the top rope.