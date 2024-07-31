Best WWE 2K24 Finishers: Double, Hell In A Cell, Super Moves and How To Do Them

WWE 2K24 is one of the best iterations of the franchise available today, with a ton of incredible finishers to perform.

On top of the standard finishers you can do to try and finish a match, there are Double Finishers, Super Finishers and Hell In a Cell Finishers you can execute to try and win a match.

We’ll be going over some of the best moves in the game with the current movesets and explaining briefly how you can pull them off.

Double Finishers

Double Chokeslam – Undertaker

The Undertaker’s Double Chokeslam is another impressive move where, as you probably guessed, he chokeslams two opponents at once. Follow these steps:

Create a multi-person match: Similar to Cena’s setup.

Similar to Cena’s setup. Store a finisher: Make sure you have a finisher ready.

Make sure you have a finisher ready. Grab and Irish Whip the opponents: Grab and Irish Whip each opponent into the same corner.

Grab and Irish Whip each opponent into the same corner. Execute the double chokeslam: With both opponents stunned, press R2/RT + X/A.

Double Attitude Adjustment – John Cena

John Cena can perform the Double Attitude Adjustment, which is where you lift two opponents simultaneously for the finisher.

Here’s how to execute it in WWE 2K24:

Create a multi-person match: Set up a tag team, Triple Threat, or Fatal Four Way match.

Set up a tag team, Triple Threat, or Fatal Four Way match. Store a finisher: Ensure you have a finisher stored.

Ensure you have a finisher stored. Grab and Irish Whip the opponents: Grab an opponent with Circle/B, perform an Irish Whip with Circle/B + L-stick towards a corner, and repeat for the second opponent.

Grab an opponent with Circle/B, perform an Irish Whip with Circle/B + L-stick towards a corner, and repeat for the second opponent. Perform the double finisher: With both opponents stunned in the corner, press R2/RT + X/A.

Hell in a Cell Finishers

Chokeslam From Hell In A Cell – Undertaker

The Undertaker’s iconic Chokeslam from the top of the Hell in a Cell to Mankind is a move that fans can recreate in WWE 2K24. Here’s how:

Store a finisher: Have at least one finisher stored.

Have at least one finisher stored. Throw the opponent ringside: Grab and Irish Whip the opponent through the fence, which takes about three attempts.

Grab and Irish Whip the opponent through the fence, which takes about three attempts. Climb the cell: Climb up the cell with R1/RB.

Climb up the cell with R1/RB. Position and perform the finisher: With the opponent’s back to the announcer’s table, press X/A to execute the Chokeslam from the top.

Attitude Adjustment From Hell In A Cell – John Cena

John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment is another move that you can perform from the top of the Hell in a Cell, and here’s how to do it:

Store a finisher: Ensure you have at least one finisher stored.

Ensure you have at least one finisher stored. Throw the opponent ringside: Similar to the Undertaker’s method, use the Circle/B button + L-stick to break the fence.

Similar to the Undertaker’s method, use the Circle/B button + L-stick to break the fence. Climb the cell: Climb up the fence with R1/RB.

Climb up the fence with R1/RB. Position and execute: With the opponent’s back to the announcer’s table, press X/A to perform the Attitude Adjustment from the top of the cell.

Super Moves

Super Stomp – Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins can execute the Super Stomp from the top rope, increasing the move’s damage significantly. Here’s how to perform it: