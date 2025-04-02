‘I Got Got!’ – R-Truth Admits Falling For WWE 2K April Fools Prank

R-Truth may be known as WWE’s resident funny man, but the comedic Superstar recently fell for a practical joke from the team at WWE 2K25. For April Fool’s Day, the WWE 2K account on X claimed that a Limited Edition of the new game would feature Truth on the cover. While Truth learned that this was just a prank, that realization only came after he thought the new coer was the real deal.

I thought this was #forreal !! ?Then I re read it, saw y’all’s April Fools hashtag and realized… I GOT GOT pic.twitter.com/IOf1RcWdu1 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) April 2, 2025

While Truth doesn’t have his own limited edition of WWE 2K25, he is a part of the largest wrestling video game of all time. Truth is a veteran of WWE video games, dating all the way back to WWF Raw (2002) where he appeared as K-Kwik. Ironically, Truth’s first appearance in a WWE video game would come without him being under contract, as he was released in August 2001.

Now a fixture of WWE video games, Truth continues to entertain fans both in the ring and in the gaming world. While he isn’t following The Bloodline and The Undertaker with a limited edition of WWE 2K25, Truth continues to be a hit with fans and gamers alike.