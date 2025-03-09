WWE 2K25 Includes Cody Rhodes’ AEW Throne Entrance

The Bloodline and Deadman Editions of WWE 2K25 have been released, giving gamers an opportunity to play the game ahead of the March 14, release of the Standard Edition. Unsurprisingly, Cody Rhodes plays a large role in the game, and fans can experience a throwback to the American Nightmare’s AEW days.

Fans can unlock the ‘Throne Smasher’ entrance in MyRISE, which as the name suggests, sees Cody destroy a Triple H-inspired throne as part of his entrance. The commentary also alludes to how Rhodes is no stranger to smashing thrones, a nod to his time in AEW.

Holy shit Cody Rhodes has an entrance where he smashes the throne in WWE 2K25 ??? pic.twitter.com/AgBizv65kE — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) March 9, 2025

Rhodes smashed the throne at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, using Triple H’s signature weapon, the sledgehammer. The act at the time divided opinion among fans. While some saw it as an epic way for Cody to take aim at WWE (years before he’d return,) some found it petty to take aim at Triple H and WWE, three years after Cody had chosen to leave.

Few could have predicted in 2019 that Rhodes would one-day return to WWE and become the company’s biggest babyface star in a decade or more. While Rhodes’ AEW days are well and truly in the past, WWE 2K25 shows that Rhodes isn’t shying away from his previous issues with WWE.

WWE 2K25 is set to release on March 14, with the Deadman and Bloodline Editions of the game already available for eager gamers. With a roster of over 300 playable characters, and DLC already confirmed, this year’s game will be the literal biggest WWE game of all time, and one that will feature plenty from Cody Rhodes.