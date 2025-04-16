WWE 2K25 Patch 1.08: Full Breakdown of New Fixes and Updates

The WWE 2K25 Patch 1.08 update introduces broad improvements across several game modes, addressing long-standing issues affecting gameplay, stability, and customization.

General Improvements

This update delivers overall performance enhancements and improved stability across all modes.

Online Fixes

Several online-related bugs have been resolved:

Fixed an issue where entrance music and voice dialogue failed to play.

Corrected the display order in Royal Rumble matches.

Resolved session errors that occurred after consecutive matches.

Universe Mode

A number of Universe mode concerns have been addressed:

Fixed generation of empty match cards.

Corrected behavior allowing reused announce cash-ins.

Resolved issues with the momentum tracker not updating.

Fixed invisible Superstars during rivalry cutscenes.

Addressed rank editing issues where tag team Superstars couldn’t be moved.

Creation Suite

The patch improves Create-a-Superstar and Create-a-Arena functionality:

Fixed bugs allowing more parts than intended during randomization.

Corrected missing thumbnails for locked attire pieces.

Resolved persistent randomized color changes after reverting.

Addressed incorrect motion assignments.

Fixed logo position resets in Create-a-Arena.

Gameplay Updates

Key gameplay corrections include:

Fixed DIY titantron movies playing incorrectly.

Corrected match option settings carrying over between matches.

Resolved restrictions preventing cruiserweight female Superstars from entering MITB matches.

MyFaction

This update also addresses missing icons for various mods and stipulations within MyFaction mode.

Patch 1.08 aims to refine the overall user experience by tackling reported concerns across the board, ensuring smoother and more consistent gameplay throughout WWE 2K25.