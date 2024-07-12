WWE & Call Of Duty Collaborating For COD Season 5

The worlds of WWE and Call of Duty will collide later this month as the wrestling promotion will be a part of the game’s fifth season.

On Twitter, the official Call of Duty account shared that WWE is “bringing its best” to Call of Duty season 5 which will start on July 24. No more details are known at this time.

It's about to be a smackdown ?@WWE is bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5 starting July 24 ???? pic.twitter.com/AXkfo7Xdcl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 12, 2024

WWE & Call of Duty’s Past

While the two massive franchises will soon be teaming up, Call of Duty has not had the best history with WWE, or more specifically, Booker T. In 2019, the NXT commentator filed a lawsuit against Activision (the creators of Call of Duty) claiming IP infringement. Booker argued that the character Prophet from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was a rip-off of his own G.I. Bro character.

Booker played G.I. Bro in WCW and years later would create a comic based on the character that was brought up during his suit with Activision. Ironically, Activision argued in court that a comic cover of G.I. Bro had Booker’s head on the body of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Jurors ultimately sided with Activision.

WWE Superstars In Non-Wrestling Games

We don’t know which WWE Superstars will appear in Call of Duty but there are some wrestlers who have appeared in non-wrestling games. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, John Cena, and The Rock have all appeared in Fortnite. Lynch and The Undertaker also had customized skins for characters in Rainbow Six Siege.

