WWE Champions Codes August 2024: How To Redeem, Coins, Cards

WWE Champions is one of the current offerings from the company for gaming on iOS and Android, but how can you get monthly codes?

Well, we are here to help! There are new codes released for the game sporadically and we’ll be updating this page as and when they come out!

Latest WWE Champions Promo Codes

Here is the list of all WWE Champions free working promo codes for July 2024:

Shawn30 : Redeem this promo code for 30x Shawn cards

: Redeem this promo code for 30x Shawn cards Shawnrumble : Redeem this promo code for additional Shawn cards

: Redeem this promo code for additional Shawn cards AlexaBliss : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze Rowdys : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze ScopelySucks : Redeem this promo code for 10,000 coins

: Redeem this promo code for 10,000 coins Goddess : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze LittleBig : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze Evolution : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze MissBliss : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze Empress : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze FeelTheGlow : Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze Wooooo: Redeem this promo code for 1x Star Bronze

These WWE Champions promo codes are time-limited, so make sure to redeem them before they expire. Keep checking back here regularly for updates on new working redeem codes.

Note* Codes may no longer be working depending on when you’ve accessed this page.

How to Redeem WWE Champions Codes

Redeeming codes in WWE Champions is straightforward. If you’re new to the game or need a quick refresher, follow these simple steps:

Open the Game: Launch WWE Champions on your device. Tap on the Avatar Icon: This icon is usually located at the top corner of your screen. Enter Promo Code: Click on “Promo Codes” and type your code in the ‘enter promo code’ section. Claim Rewards: Hit the “Claim” button. Your rewards will be immediately added to your in-game mail and account.

Following these steps ensures that the rewards are added instantly to your in-game profile, enhancing your gaming experience.