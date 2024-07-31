WWE Teaming With Games Global For Trio Of Branded Slot Machines

WWE’s latest venture into the world of gaming will see the company produce three themed slot machines with supplier Games Global. Three slot machines will be produced over three years, a statement confirmed this week, with the first, WWE Bonus Rumble: Gold Blitz, being released this August. Andy Booth, Chief Product Officer at Games Global, shared his excitement over the partnership.

“Games Global is thrilled to step into the wrestling ring with WWE and deliver powerhouse content that will appeal to our audiences around the world. Some of the most iconic WWE® superstars will bring our three titles to life and ensure players are immersed in the exciting world of sports entertainment.”

Booth added that partnering with WWE is “monumental” for Games Global and that he is looking forward to the release of WWE Bonus Rumble: Gold Blitz.

This isn’t WWE’s first foray into the world of slot machines. Developer All For One Studios has multiple slot machine games including WWE Legends: Link & Win as well as WWE: Clash of the Wilds. The question now is whether these new slot machines will receive much, if any promotion on WWE programming, as given the company’s PG rating, it could be considered as advertising of gambling to minor fans.