WWE Shop Releases Iconic WCW/NWO N64 Video Game Shirts

Fans of classic video games WCW/NWO Revenge and WCW Vs. nWo World Tour can show their love for these classics with new merchandise available on WWEShop.com. The two shirts have a regular retail price of $34.99 (not including shipping) and are the latest addition to WWE’s ‘Homage’ range of WCW-themed shirts.

The two shirts are listed as ‘special event’ items and will ship no later than Thursday, November 3. Fans who purchase today, Monday, August 5, will be able to grab these retro shirts for the low price of $26.24 (not including shipping.)

WCW Vs. nWo World Tour hit shelves in December 1997 in North America before releasing the following February in Europe. The game, like its successor, featured the AKI engine and was praised at the time for its ease of play. The game’s success made it the second-best-selling wrestling game for the Nintendo 64 and it is considered a classic of the game console to this day.

With the release of WCW/NWO Revenge, players were now able to enjoy improved graphics, more arenas, more signature moves, and ring entrances. Like World Tour, the game was praised for its ease of play, especially compared to the slightly more finicky WWF WarZone. WCW/NWO Revenge hit shelves in late 1998 and would not only be the best-selling wrestling game on the N64, but at the time, it was the top-selling third-party Nintendo game ever. It also served as the final AKI-developed WCW game, as their next would be WWF WrestleMania 2000 after THQ acquired the WWF license.

