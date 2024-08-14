WWE Supercard QR Codes (August 2024): Cards, Credits and More

WWE SuperCard is a popular collectible card game that allows players to collect, upgrade, and battle with their favorite WWE superstars. One of the most exciting features of the game is the use of QR codes, which players can scan to unlock exclusive cards, credits, and other in-game rewards, but how can you get them?

Here is everything you need to know about QR Codes in WWE Supercard, including how to redeem them in-game for rewards and where you can find them (hint: on this page!).

- Advertisement -

How to Redeem QR Codes in WWE SuperCard

Redeeming QR codes in WWE SuperCard is a straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:

Open WWE SuperCard on your mobile device. Tap on the three lines in the upper-right corner of the screen to open the menu. Select the ‘Options’ tab and then navigate to the ‘General Options’ section. Activate the QR scanner by choosing the option provided. Allow the QR scanner to access your camera. Scan the QR code and enjoy your rewards!

This method ensures that players can quickly and efficiently claim their rewards, enhancing their gameplay experience.

Active WWE SuperCard QR Codes (August 2024)

The following are the active QR codes for August 2024. These codes provide various rewards, from special edition cards to in-game credits:

- Advertisement -

WWE 2K24-Themed Cards: This QR code unlocks a set of cards themed around WWE 2K24, featuring some of the most popular superstars from the game.

Make sure to scan these codes as soon as possible, as they may expire or be replaced with new ones.

Expired QR Codes

As of August 2024, several QR codes have expired, including:

Hulk Hogan Card : Previously offered a special Hulk Hogan card.

: Previously offered a special Hulk Hogan card. 15 Credits : Provided 15 in-game credits to players.

: Provided 15 in-game credits to players. Card of Rarity: Offered a rare card, enhancing players’ collections.

While these codes are no longer active, it’s always a good idea to check back for new ones that may offer similar rewards.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on WWE SuperCard QR Codes

For the latest QR codes, keep an eye on the official WWE SuperCard X account (formerly Twitter) at @WWESuperCard. Regular updates will ensure you never miss out on valuable rewards.

Bookmark this page for continuous updates on WWE SuperCard QR codes throughout August 2024 and beyond.