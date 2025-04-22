WWE Champions Roll Call Following WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 delivered a historic weekend for WWE, with major title changes and milestone moments across both nights and the April 21 episode of Raw.

John Cena etched his name into history as the first 17-time world champion, while Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Jacob Fatu claimed their first major singles championships on the main roster.

In the women’s division, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez reclaimed the Women’s Tag Titles, and the reigning champions across Raw and SmackDown continue to solidify their legacies.

Here’s the complete rundown of the updated WWE championship landscape as of April 22, 2025.

Men’s Division

Undisputed WWE Champion (SmackDown):

John Cena (17th reign)

Defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 Night 2, becoming the first 17-time world champion in WWE history.

World Heavyweight Champion (Raw):

Jey Uso (1st reign)

Captured the title from Gunther via submission during Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

Intercontinental Champion (Raw):

Dominik Mysterio (1st reign)

Won a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41 Night 2 by pinning Finn Bálor following a coup de grâce.

United States Champion (SmackDown):

Jacob Fatu (1st reign)

Defeated LA Knight on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41.

World Tag Team Champions (Raw):

The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Defeated The War Raiders at WrestleMania 41 Night 1.

WWE Tag Team Champions (SmackDown):

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Captured the titles from #DIY on March 14, 2025.

Women’s Division

Women’s World Champion (Raw):

Iyo Sky

Defeated Rhea Ripley on March 3, 2025.

WWE Women’s Champion (SmackDown):

Tiffany Stratton

Cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to defeat Nia Jax on January 3, 2025.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion (Raw):

Lyra Valkyria

Became the inaugural champion by defeating Dakota Kai on January 13, 2025.

Women’s United States Champion (SmackDown):

Chelsea Green

Won the inaugural title by defeating Michin on December 14, 2024.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (Cross-brand):

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Regained the titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the April 21 episode of Raw.

Specialty Titles

WWE Speed Champion:

Dragon Lee

Defeated Andrade on November 15, 2024.

WWE Women’s Speed Champion:

Sol Ruca

Captured the title from Candice LeRae on April 11, 2025.