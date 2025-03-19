WWE SmackDown Schedule: Upcoming Dates and Venues

WWE SmackDown is one of professional wrestling’s most iconic weekly television shows, airing live every Friday night on USA Network. The program expanded to a three-hour format in January 2025, continuing to deliver high-stakes wrestling entertainment to fans across North America and internationally on Netflix.

As the WWE continues its 2025 schedule, SmackDown is currently in the midst of an exciting European tour, with upcoming shows in Bologna and London. Following its return to the United States in April, the blue brand will bring live action to fans across various cities throughout spring and summer 2025, culminating in another major European tour for the “Road to Clash in Paris” in August.

This list has been updated as of March 19, 2025

Here is a detailed WWE SmackDown live schedule through June 2025:

March 2025

Mar 21: Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Mar 28: London, UK – The O2

April 2025

Apr 4: Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Apr 18: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (WrestleMania Week)

May 2025

May 16: Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

May 23: Savannah, GA – EnMarket Arena

May 30: Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

June 2025

June 13: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

June 20: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

After WrestleMania 41, fans should mark their calendars for WWE’s major summer events, including WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX on May 24 in Tampa, WWE NXT Battleground on May 25, and the two-night WWE SummerSlam on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium.

August 2025 – Road to Clash in Paris Tour

WWE has announced an exciting European tour leading up to the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. The tour includes these SmackDown dates:

August 22: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

August 29: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

This marks WWE’s most comprehensive European tour in recent years, with Raw episodes also scheduled for August 25 in Birmingham, UK at BP Pulse Live and September 1 in Paris, France following the premium live event.