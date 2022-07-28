Get To Know: The A Show Podcast

In the latest installment of the Get to Know series, we bring you a special interview with The A Show Podcast.

As the independent wrestling podcast community is increasing, some content creators have begun to create media networks. Aside from their podcast, creators may help spotlight others and bolster the overall brand.

Created by Justin Davis and Jameel Raeburn, The A Show, through their network RNC Radio has found success in this model with a growing fanbase. The podcast has published over 200 episodes and has led to the creation of other wrestling podcasts, The War Report and Rewriters Room.

I recently had the chance to speak with Davis and Raeburn about the success of their podcast, alongside The War Report’s Cyrus Blot and Melquan Allen.

Here’s the video of our discussion, followed by written highlights.

How Did The A Show Podcast Begin?

Davis and Raeburn began their venture as wrestling content creators helping with the renowned podcast WrassleRap in its early days.

Independent wrestling podcasters like The Black Announce Table have looked at Wrasslerap’s Emilio Sparks and Kazeem Famuyide as influential for making them want to discuss wrestling as a career.

Both Davis and Raeburn credit Sparks and Famuyide for learning under them. However, they also felt they didn’t get the opportunities they wanted, and their frustration led to creating their wrestling podcast.

“It was influential for myself and Meelz because we saw it from the ground floor, and a lot of the lessons I learned there were lessons that when me and Meelz started this whole thing, we said there are some of the things that we are going to do and some of the stuff we are never going to do. Most of all, being inclusive to some of the people that are there and giving everybody a chance,” said Davis.

The first episode of The A Show launched on Oct. 26, 2017. During the early stages, Davis shared he would go on his lunch break at his job and record an episode.

However, the podcast became successful over time, leading to Davis and Raeburn creating the RNC Radio Network.

Creating The War Report Podcast

After the success of The A Show, Davis and Raeburn wanted another wrestling show on the network. After getting to know Blot, Davis decided to help him create and host The War Report.

Blot would start his show under The A Show brand on Oct. 5, 2019. The podcast focuses on All Elite Wrestling and NXT. However, Blot’s show underwent several changes as he had different co-hosts through the years.

It wasn’t until Jan 15, 2021, when Allen became Blot’s co-host. Over the year they worked together, the podcast has thrived and gained popularity. During the interview, Davis reflected on getting Blot and Quan together to do The War Report.

“…One thing I say about every gentleman on this call right now is that I see something in everybody I come across, and I see something great in all of them. With Cyrus, I saw that Oh, he’s opinionated, and a lot of people might not like it, but I’m the same way. Why not give him a voice and let him kind of expand on that and be himself, said Davis. He also explained finding Allen as Blot’s co-host. “…It was very tough for us, and this is going to be funny. It was very tough for us to find the perfect co-host for Cyrus because he is a very acquired taste. But I’m glad we found one in Quan and I think it works best that way.”

What are their Future Plans?

The A Show is on track to achieving a milestone. Davis and Raeburn will have their 250th episode on Aug. 3. In celebration of reaching its landmark, the podcast will release new merchandise.

They also have plans to produce more content for their Patreon and do more video content on their Youtube channel. As for The War Report, they plan to continue to deliver consistently great content and look forward to their 200th episode next year.

The A Show podcast and the RNC Radio Network are enjoying their achievements. However, the brand is still motivated to grow and gain more success.