Matt Cardona Talks In-Ring Return, GCW-WWE, John Cena’s Retirement & Chelsea Green’s Success

Matt Cardona made independent pro wrestling his kingdom. “The Indy God” was in the middle of the most successful run of his career until he was sidelined with a torn peck a few months ago. He had surgery, underwent stem cell therapy, and began the rigorous road back to the ring.

While many have sat on the sidelines until they were cleared to perform again, that is not Cardona. The veteran is still making towns, currently serving as the general manager for Game Changer Wrestling. He recently returned to the gym, leaving the question of what’s the latest on when we may see him compete again.

What’s Next for Matt Cardona?

“I’m kind of keeping that close to the vest. I want it to be a surprise or at least the announcement to be a surprise. I know in my head when I’m coming back. But I don’t want the rest of the world to know until it’s time.”

How to Stay Relevant

Cardona is fueled by the motivation to fulfill all the goals he sets for himself. He is constantly moving the goalpost. And if anyone knows the importance of staying in the mix, even without wrestling, it’s the former Zack Ryder.

“In this business, it’s what have you done for me lately,” Cardona said. “You have to chase that buzz and stay relevant, especially on the independents. I knew when I got hurt I had to pivot and readjust. I contacted all the promoters I was working for and told them the deal and my situation and rescheduled the ones who didn’t just want me to trash talk. Luckily, for me, I’m able to come to a lot of these places and just trash talk and sell merchandise… I’m proud that I’m able to make these towns and provide value to these promoters and these fans with much more than just wrestling inside those ropes. At the same time, trust me, I” ‘m rushing to come back. It’s very important. You can’t let the momentum die.”

Z! True Long Island Story

Cardona knows how to make the most of every situation and the tools available to him. A shining example of this is when he launched the Z! True Long Island Story in 2011. The used the YouTube show as a vehicle to build a connection with the audience. In a lot of ways, what the creator helped blaze a new trail for pro wrestlers. He continues to do that in all facets of the business whether it’s marketing himself, branding, podcast, and business ventures including the successful action figure lines.

“I think what made Zack Ryder successful was the time,” Cardona explained. “If I were to do it now, I feel like I would be anyone else…Writing [the show] the show myself, funding it myself, editing myself. You go back and watch some of those episodes, the editing was atrocious. It’s just me in my iMovie. That was the charm of the show. That’s what the fans could relate to. Including fans on the journey, ‘Broski of the Week’ videos or ‘Sign of the Week,’ encouraging fans to bring signs and sending out trading cards for people that buy my shirt. This wasn’t done back then. If it happened now, it wouldn’t be as special or important. Anybody can do stuff like that now.”

Chelsea Green

Being on the shelf has also allowed Cardona time to really appreciate the success of his wife Chelsea Green in WWE. The couple shares similar traits when it comes to drive and determination. It’s what has gotten Green respect among peers and fans alike. With GCW doing a show nearby the night before, Cardona was able to witness one of Green’s biggest matches at Money in the Bank firsthand. The alum likes to keep to himself when he goes to WWE shows as to not make it seem like he is angling for a job and to keep the focus on supporting Green.

“Even when she was my girlfriend, I couldn’t believe when she was doing the ‘Hot Mess’ stuff on Impact that WWE didn’t want to hire her. Then I couldn’t believe they fired her. Then I couldn’t believe that in-between at NXT they weren’t using her. I’m glad she now getting the recognition she deserves… Obviously, super proud of everything, not only what she did in that match, but even if it’s a pretape on SmackDown or falling off a ladder through tables. It’s nice to see the wrestling world giving her the flowers finally I think it’s a matter of time before she gets what she deserves. I hate saying deserves because she would have earned it.”

GCW

Cardona is proud to be part of GCW. He believes the company also deserves proverbial flowers with what the promotion created. Cardona named as one to watch with a bright future.

“GCW is a company I feel I put on the map with that death match with Nick Gage,” he said. “At the same time, they put me on the map with that death match with Nick Gage. The relationship has been mutually beneficial. That match changed my life and career. I owe so much to GCW. I don’t think GCW gets the credit it deserves. This company is truly an independent company run all over the world and every weekend. I think it’s WWE and GCW. I don’t think any other company runs as much or as consistently here as GCW runs. With WWE, I wouldn’t be surprised if they do stuff with GCW. They already kind of are with the Bloodsport.”

The lifelong pro wrestling fan can even picture a GCW invasion likened to what ECW did on Raw. Laying out the hypothetical booking, “Imagine if Matt Cardona comes down the ramp at Raw and, Joey Janela, Effy, Nick Gage, Steph De Lander, and Mance Warner. Brett Lauderdale could be the new Heyman on commentary. I’m getting goosebumps. Talk about a perfect way for Matt Cardona to make his debut in GCW. You want to talk about moments. That’s a moment.”

John Cena Retiring

Another thing he wants is a match against John Cena, who announced he’ll be retiring in 2025. The two were close for many years with Cena a big advocate for the Long Island broski. This would involve Cardona returning to WWE, but how would all that work?

“He is just a pro’s pro. What a way to go out. What a smart way to go out. A whole year plus because he is hyping it up in July. I’m thinking about the merch. John is such a great guy. Someone who helped me in my career. Those posts I make on social media are not BS. I would love to wrestle John Cena one last time. I think with the way things with WWE are now, I think it could happen where I could just walk in one day or make a return. I think John Cena versus Zack Ryder was fine. They were what they were. John Cena versus Matt Cardona. That’s where the story is. I could say, ‘John Cena, you’re the reason why my WWE career didn’t take off.’ So many things that we can play into. I know that if I walked through the doors of WWE, surprise or not, I could get a reaction…I’m happy he gets to go out on his own terms.”

Hanging Up His “Indy God” Crown

When Cardona does come back to wrestle, he plans to hang up “The Indy God” hat. He is looking for another change in presentation after feeling he has done it all. The true freelancer will weigh his options, believing he can fit into any wrestling landscape. Alwayz ready isn’t just a catchphrase, but a life mantra. He doesn’t just want to work for peanuts. Cardona is looking for the whole jar.

““There are so many guys in AEW I would love to wrestle,” Cardona said. “There are ones I would love to wrestle for the first time like Kenny Omega. I would love to wrestle MJF. Long Island versus Long Island. Then WWE. WWE is on fire right now. Cody Rhodes, WWE champion. All I’m saying is when he left WWE, he left because Zack Ryder beat Stardust. It sent him out of the company. There are so many potential matchups. … At the same time, I won’t sacrifice everything I built. If it doesn’t make sense for me to go to WWE or AEW, I will reinvent myself and reinvent the whole god damn independent scene. That’s what I will do. I’m grateful for my time WWE, highs and lows, but I’m not finished left. I have so much left in the tank, body-wise, and creatively. That’s why being injured sucks so bad. It’s also good for me to kind of rethink some things and plan some things out. I’m very excited for the next couple of months to see what happens for me… 2025 will be a fun year for Matt Cardona. We’ll see.”