10 Takeaways From AEW Dynamite (9/7): MJF Speaks, New Champions, Titles Vacated, Jon Moxley, More

AEW Dynamite aired live from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, NY. Wheeler Yuta defended the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia in the main event. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the situation with the AEW & Trios Championships and MJF spoke after winning the Casino Ladder match at All Out.

Dynamite Results (9/7)

Death Triangle def. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy to become the new Trios Champions

Toni Storm def. Penelope Ford

Wardlow def. Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship (squash match)

Bryan Danielson def. Hangman Adam Page to advance to the semifinals of the AEW Championship tournament

Daniel Garcia def. Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion

Here are 10 takeaways from this week’s AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan Vacated Both the AEW & Trios Championships

Tony Khan addressed the crowd via a backstage video. Tony Khan announced that both the AEW Championship and the Trios Championships have been vacated. Tony announced that the new Trios Champions will be crowned in the first match of the night and the new AEW Champion will be determined in a tournament ending at Grand Slam.

Note: Tony Khan provided no reason as to why the titles were vacated. He did not mention the brawl between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. None of the wrestlers involved in the incident had their names mentioned during the show likely for legal reasons.

#AEW President & CEO @TonyKhan is here to address both the #AEW World Championship & #AEW World Trios Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/jZbNwOQgZL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

MJF Pretended to be a Babyface Before Showing His True Colors

Maxwell Jacob Friedman came to the ring in a Bills jersey and announced that the devil is back. MJF admitted that he said some offensive things the last time they saw him and the crowd chanted “you were right!”.

MJF said that he loves AEW and will never leave this place. MJF kept making jokes before announcing that why he’s not in the tournament. He said he’s got a chip that gives him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF stated that we are not in dark times, they just need leadership and he can’t think of someone more trustworthy than himself. Maxwell added that he’s going to lead AEW to the promise land before Jon Moxley interrupted.

Moxley made his way through the crowd and got into the ring with Maxwell. Jon told MJF that he’s full of crap. MJF then ripped off the Bills jersey and wiped his buttocks with it before shouting “Josh Allen sucks!”. Maxwell pointed out that Jon went to sleep on Sunday but he might have a point.

MJF suggested that maybe he looks at the AEW Championship as a bargaining chip for WWE. Maxwell added that maybe he’ll get to work at a real wrestling company and for the only Khan that matters in the wrestling industry, Nick Khan. Moxley challenged him to a fight but MJF exited the ring.

Opinion: MJF is in an unbelievable position right now. There is no way WWE wouldn’t want to sign him, but at this point he should Tony Khan for the world. He’s an undeniable talent and the person All Elite Wrestling should be trying to build around.

"Maybe I'll take that title to a REAL wrestling company." @The_MJF starting to show his true colors again and @JonMoxley is not impressed. It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/kAflSk7Pux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Jon Moxley Delivered a Passionate Promo About What it Means to be AEW Champion

Moxley joked that MJF’s theme music sucks before he exited the ring. Jon said he’s pissed off and embarrassed about what happened. Jon added that the AEW World Champion represents the freedom to be as great as you are willing to dare to be. Moxley was very passionate during this promo and the crowd chanted his name.

Jon noted that he lost on Sunday and that is on him. Moxley mentioned the names in the tournament and said that winners always when the game is on the line. Jon stood tall in the ring and said that it is time to be a legend to close the promo.

Opinion: This was a tremendous promo by Moxley. His matches might not be for everyone but there is no denying that he cares about the company above all else. Unfortunately, that cannot be said for a lot of the top talent at the moment.

"This is time to be a legend." @JonMoxley with powerful words here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/jItAKZulgK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Death Triangle are the new Trios Champions

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent) & Orange Cassidy battled Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr) to crowd the new Trios Champions. Best Friends dominated most of the match early and isolated Rey Fenix in the ring.

Chuck and Trent shared a hug as the crowd popped. Orange Cassidy planted Pac with a German Suplex and went for an Orange Punch but Penta broke it up. Trent connected with a Code Red for a near fall as the crowd chanted “this is awesome!”. Death Triangle got Chuck alone in the ring and Pac hit him with the Black Arrow for the pinfall victory. Death Triangle are the new Trios Champions.

Opinion: The crowd was very into this match and it added a lot to it. The Trios Championships could not have gotten off to a worse start than what has happened. The Elite won the finals of the tournament at All Out and threw them away a few hours later. Hopefully, Death Triangle can salvage the titles but AEW is already having a hell of a time making Pac’s All-Atlantic Championship relevant.

Toni Storm def. Penelope Ford

AEW Interim Champion Toni Storm battled Penelope Ford tonight on Dynamite. Kip Sabian accompanied Penelope to the ring while wearing the box over his head again. The action spilled out of the ring and Penelope sent the champ into the steel steps. When Dynamite returned, Toni battled back and hit Sweet Cheeks Music (Hip Attack). Penelope tried to battle back but Storm prevailed by rolling her up for the pinfall victory.

#ToniStorm knocks down @ThePenelopeFord but then gets driven into the steps! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7FFKahj0aT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Wardlow Dominated & Retained the TNT Title

Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Tony Nese tonight on Dynamite. This was a complete squash by the TNT Champion. Wardlow hit a few Powerbombs and retained the title with ease.

Swerve in our Glory vs. The Acclaimed II Announced For Grand Slam

The Acclaimed made their way to the ring with Billy Gunn. Max Caster was about to rap but was interrupted by AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland. Swerve said it was a joke that The Acclaimed would become champs. Billy Gunn interrupted and told Swerve that this isn’t his house anymore. Anthony Bowens said that they have another shot at the AEW Team Championships at Grand Slam because everyone loves The Acclaimed. Bowens then shouted “scissor me Daddy Ass!” at Billy Gunn to close the promo.

Opinion: I thought this was the best match of All Out and am excited to see the rematch. I am wondering now that The Elite aren’t around if FTR might actually get a shot at the AEW Tag Team championships after being ranked #1 for an eternity. Cash Wheeler seems to believe so.

The Acclaimed absolutely deserve a rematch.



But maybe, just maybe… dibs on winner? — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) September 8, 2022

Bryan Danielson will Battle Chris Jericho Again Next Week in the Semifinals of the AEW Championship Tournament

Bryan Danielson battled Hangman Adam Page tonight in the AEW Championship tournament. The winner of the match will face Chris Jericho next week in the semifinals. Hangman controlled the match early and leveled Danielson with a Clothesline. Hangman sent Bryan out of the ring and went after him. Danielson shoved Hangman into the ring post and smirked as the show went to a commercial.

When Dynamite returned, Hangman connected with a Powerbomb for a near fall. Danielson went for a Suicide Dive but Hangman countered into another Powerbomb on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat but Danielson ducked. Bryan went for the LeBell Lock but transitioned into a roll-up for the victory.

Opinion: You wouldn’t think it, but Danielson and Jericho actually had a solid match at AEW All Out. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by the brawl and also the All Out being far too long of a show with way too many matches.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson has advanced in the #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, and NEXT WEEK he will face @IAmJericho once again, this time at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/rY85TT5oGN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Stokely Hathaway’s Crew Attacked a member of AEW’s Production Team

Stokely Hathaway, Gunn Club, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey were about to cut a promo when a crew member tried to cut them off because they were low on time. Hathaway bashed him over the head with a microphone and his crew beat the hell out of the poor crew member.

.@StokelyHathaway is here to address the aftermath of the Casino Ladder Match at #AEWAllOut, and things turn violent! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/0NPD4vHeGM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

Daniel Garcia Captured The ROH Championship

Wheeler Yuta defended the ROH Pure Championship against Daniel Garcia in the main event of Dynamite. It was announced that Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH Championship against Dax Harwood on Rampage. Jericho Appreciation Society was not ringside for the match.

The action started back and forth, with Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta taking control as Dynamite went to the final break of the night. Both men were on the canvas when Dynamite returned. Daniel Garcia locked in a submission and tapped out Wheeler Yuta.

After the match, confetti reigned down as Garcia celebrated in the ring. Bryan Danielson came down to the ring as Wheeler & Daniel Garcia shook hands. Daniel Garcia then put the ROH Pure Champion on Daniel as Chris Jericho flipped out on the entrance ramp as Dynamite went off the air.

Final Thoughts: AEW needed to put on a solid show tonight after a chaotic weekend and they delivered. It appeared that everyone put their best forward for at least a night. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come and the company can back on track.

What did you think of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below.