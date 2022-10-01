10 Takeaways From WWE SmackDown (9/30): Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, White Rabbit, Max Dupri, GUNTHER

WWE SmackDown aired live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. WWE dropped some more White Rabbit clues, Max Dupri hinted at a character change, and there was a big 6-man tag team match in the main event.

SmackDown (9/30)

Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss

Drew McIntyre def. Austin Theory via DQ

Hit Row def. Los Lotharios

Ronda Rousey def. Natalya via submission

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano def. Austin Theory & Alpha Academy

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn Picked Up A Win

The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn battled Madcap Moss and Ricochet in a tag team match to begin the night. The Bloodline isolated Ricochet in the ring to start off the match. Ricochet battled back with a Dropkick and tagged in Madcap. Moss hit Zayn with a Fallaway Slam and then sent Solo out of the ring with a shoulder tackle.

Sikoa grabbed a steel chair but Ricochet stopped him. Madcap got distracted and Sami rolled him up for a two count. Zayn followed it up with a Blue Thunder Bomb and went for the cover but Moss kicked out at two. Moss connected with a Jackhammer Suplex and went for the cover but Sikoa broke it up.

Ricochet knocked Solo to the outside but Sami tripped Ricochet up. Madcap sent Sami into the barricade and Sami went for a Suicide Dive. Solo launched a steel chair into Ricochet’s face while the referee was distracted. The lights randomly went out for a moment as Sikoa tagged in. Solo hit a spin kick and the Spinning Solo (Uranage) for the pinfall vcitory.

Madcap grabbed Sami after the match but Sikoa beat him down. Sami tried to put a stop to it but Sikoa kept hitting him with Hip Attacks. Zayn raised Solo’s hand and the two posed in the ring to end the segment.

More White Rabbit Clues

During the commercial break, a red light appeared and White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane was played. Another QR code appeared after Karrion Kross cut a backstage promo warning Drew McIntyre and you can check that out here. The code took fans to a new video featuring morse code and a cartoon pig, a possible reference to Bray Wyatt’s NXT character Husky Harris.

Karrion Kross will battle Drew McIntyre in a Strap match at Extreme Rules.

"It's time to change the timelines…" @realKILLERkross warns @DMcIntyreWWE of what's to come in their Strap Match at #ExtremeRules. pic.twitter.com/ZpuBvAz1bX — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2022

The Red Light and The White Rabbit!?? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VUVCza1Gpo — AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!??????? (@AjBlueBayBelt) October 1, 2022

Drew McIntyre def. Austin Theory via DQ

Austin Theory trashed talked McIntyre about losing at Clash at the Castle but didn’t realize he was standing behind him. Drew then challenged Theory to a match.

Drew went for a Clothesline to start off the match but Theory ducked under it. McIntyre leveled him with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a Future Shock DDT. Alpha Academy then interfered and attacked Drew to end the match in a DQ. After the match, Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens made the save. The babyfaces stood tall in the ring and the heels retreated.

Hit Row Picked Up A Win

Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante Thee Adonis) battled Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza) tonight in a tag team match. Adonis and Angel started off the action and Adonis hit a Neckbreaker. Top Dolla tagged in and connected with a lariat. Angel started flirting with B-Fab ringside and it backfired. Top Dolla leveled him and then planted Humberto with the Heavy Hitter for the pinfall victory.

Gotta watch out for the quick hands of B-Fab! ?#HitRow continues to dominate on #SmackDown against #LosLotharios! pic.twitter.com/nOMyL5s5oq — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2022

Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey Brawled

Ronda Rousey battled Natalya on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Natalya dominated the action early but Rousey battled back. Ronda connected with an Arm Drag before getting Natalya in an Ankle Lock for the submission victory.

After the match, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan made her way to the ring with a weapon and a brawl broke out. Security separated the two after Ronda launched Liv over the barricade. The champ jumped on Ronda and they brawled some more before security finally broke it up. Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the PLE on October 8th.

liv and ronda are eating this brawl up#smackdownpic.twitter.com/1hrHutyrWk — sindi!?? (@sashasprescott) October 1, 2022

Kevin Owens Told Sami Zayn To Get A New Shirt

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had a very brief conversation backstage tonight. Kevin, Drew McIntyre, and Johnny Gargano were preparing for their 6-man tag team match against Alpha Academy and Austin Theory later tonight. Owens stumbled upon Sami and told him that he needed to get a new shirt.

Kevin Owens tryna save Sami Zayn from The Bloodline is some long term booking that the people need #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pmZZcgdJku — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 1, 2022

Imperium Sent A Message To Sheamus

Imperium (Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) came to the ring ahead of their 6-man tag team match against The Brawling Brutes at Extreme Rules

Ludwig and Gio claimed that nobody in the Brawling Brutes displays the qualities of a champion like Gunther. The Ring General went to speak but Sheamus interrupted.

Sheamus stated Ridge and Butch are stuck in Florida during the hurricane. The Celtic Warrior shouted “The King of the Bangers” is here in Winnipeg and wanted a fight. Sheamus hit Giovanni and Ludwig with a shillelagh and got in the ring with GUNTHER.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior traded punches. Sheamus hit a knee to the face and fired up the crowd. The Celtic Warrior set up for the Brogue Kick but the numbers game caught up to him. Imperium then beat Sheamus down and the Intercontinental Champion unloaded chops and strikes. GUNTHER followed it up with a Powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Sheamus grabbed a microphone and laughed into it.

Sheamus said “is that all you’ve got?!” and Imperium made their way back to the ring. Vinci and Kaiser beat Sheamus down some more and then GUNTHER brought the shillelagh into the ring. GUNTHER bashed Sheamus with it as the crowd booed.

GUNTHER will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus next week on the season premiere of SmackDown.

Bayley def. Shotzi, Bianca Belair Appeared

Bayley cut a backstage promo during tonight’s SmackDown on Shotzi. The Role Model said that Dakota & IYO are stuck in Florida as well but vowed to defeat Shotzi without them. Bayley then vowed to defeat Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules.

WWE paid their respects to Antonio Inoki after he sadly passed away today.

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term “fighting spirit.” The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 1, 2022

Bayley started off the match with a flurry of strikes but Shotzi escaped and taunted The Role Model. Shotzi sent Bayley to the math with a few Arm Drags and rolled her up for a two count.

Shotzi tripped Bayley up against the ropes and went for a Dropkick but Bayley dodged it. Shotzi got Bayley back on the middle rope and hit a Bronco Buster before climbing to the top rope. Bayley got up and Shotzi hopped back down for a boot to the face. Shotzi slammed Bayley onto the ring apron and she fell to the floor as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Shotzi hit a Suplex and climbed to the top rope. Bayley slammed her back down and followed it up with the Rose Plant for the pinfall victory. After the match, Bayley hit another Rose Plant for good measure and rolled out of the ring. She brought out a ladder and shouted some mean words at SmackDown announcer Michael Cole.

Bayley brought the ladder into the ring and placed Shotzi inside of it. The Role Model climbed to the middle turnbuckle but RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair rushed the ring. Bayley retreated but then swooped back into the ring and attacked Belair from behind.

Bianca battled back and went for the KOD but Bayley escaped out of the ring. Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Max Dupri Exits Maximum Male Models

Maxxiine Dupri, Mansoor, and Mace tried to set the record for longest pose in Canadian history tonight throughout SmackDown. Max Dupri finally got pissed off and punched Mansoor in the stomach. Max then said “this isn’t for me anymore. I’m not sure if this really was ever for me. yeah.” before exiting.

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano Picked Up A Win

Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory and Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) battled Drew McIntyre, Johnny Gargano, and Kevin Owens in tonight’s main event. Kevin Owens dominated as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Alpha Academy had Johnny Gargano trapped in the corner of the ring as Austin Theory attacked Drew McIntyre on the outside. Gargano tried to a tag but Gable dragged him back and applied an Ankle Lock.

Gargano countered into a cradle for a two count before tagging in Kevin Owens. KO hit Gable with a Clothesline and then a Neckbreaker. Owens knocked Gable to the canvas and hit him with a Cannonball in the corner. KO followed it up with a Swanton for a two count.

Drew tagged in and delivered a Suplex to Theory before knocking Otis off the apron. McIntyre connected with another Suplex and followed it up with a Neckbreaker. McIntyre geared up for the Claymore but Theory escaped out of the ring.

McIntyre chased him around the ring and rolled him back inside. Otis came out of nowhere with a shoulder tackle before hurling McIntyre into the steel steps. Gargano went for a Crossbody but the big man caught him. KO and Johnny Wrestling hit Otis with a couple of Superkicks before clearing off the announce table.

Chad planted KO with an Exploder Suplex and brought him on top of the table. Gargano planted Otis with a Tornado DDT and KO hit a Stunner on Gable on the announce table. Back in the ring, McIntyre connected with a Claymore on Austin Theory for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Drew brought the strap into the ring and whipped Austin Theory across the back. McIntyre warned Karrion Kross to close the show.