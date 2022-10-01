WWE Drops More White Rabbit Clues During SmackDown

WWE showed another QR code tonight on SmackDown that gave fans some more ‘White Rabbit’ clues.

Karrion Cross cut a backstage promo about Drew McIntyre tonight. He will battle Drew in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Immediately after Karrion’s promo, another QR code flashed on the screen that took fans to another clue.

Another White Rabbit QR code on-screen after Karrion Kross ?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9VS0NbKUlj — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 1, 2022

If you zoom on the newest clue, there's a White Rabbit logo at the bottom of the site.



The file name is TS_S10E6. The Simpsons, Season 10, episode 6



"White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane is in the episode pic.twitter.com/hvl8LaXpvd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 1, 2022

When the QR code is scanned, it takes fans to a new video featuring a cartoon pig. Bray Wyatt wrestled as Husky Harris in NXT. There was also a pig puppet in The Firefly Funhouse that was named “Huskus The Pig Boy”. The morse code at the end of the video apparently says “Azazel reborn”.

So from what I can tell the Morse code from the white rabbit promo means Azazel Reborn



Azazel in Jewish legend is a demon or evil spirit to whom a scapegoat was sent bearing the sins of the Jewish people.



Do with this info what you will #Smackdown — Austin Luff (@AJMMA_) October 1, 2022

WWE’s ‘White Rabbit’ Teaser Campaign

The promotion has been teasing the WWE Universe by playing the 1967 song “White Rabbit” during commercial breaks and randomly during live events.

A QR code appeared on a recent edition of RAW behind Austin Theory backstage. That code sent fans to a secret WWE website where a game of “Hang Man” was being played. The question asked was, “who killed the world?” and the answer is “YOU DID”.

Another QR code appeared on this past Monday’s edition of RAW with the same question and answer. The video featured stars of the past like The Rock, Road Dogg, and Kurt Angle. Edge and Cody Rhodes were also in the video. The number in the video is the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky.

Fightful Select recently reported that WWE is planning to reveal the ‘White Rabbit’ at Extreme Rules early next month. Fightful stated that the White Rabbit is believed to be Bray Wyatt but it is not confirmed whether he will physically be at the Premium Live Event or not.

It was also reported by Fightful that WWE’s creative team led by Triple H has been “hands off” with the campaign. They feel that fans are doing more than enough to promote the angle and it is seen as a “major success” backstage.

You can check out our deep dive on WWE’s White Rabbit campaign here.