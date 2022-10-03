AEW Star Tells Unhappy Talents To ‘Get The F**K Out’

The October 7 episode of Rampage will mark the two-year anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match. AEW has announced a very interesting match between Andrade and Dark Order’s 10 for this show.

The stipulation for the match is that 10 will have to give up his mask if he loses the battle while the former La Sombra will ‘leave AEW forever’ if he loses the bout.

With reports of Andrade being unhappy with his spot in AEW, this stipulation is making many wonder if this will be his last appearance for the company.

10 Takes Aim At Andrade

The war of words between the two AEW stars has also picked up before the upcoming match. Preston “10” Vance recently made a very interesting tweet, telling people who are unhappy with the company to ‘get the fuck out’:

“This isn’t just for me. This is for Dark Order. This is for Brodie. This is to show the world why I’m still handpicked. See ya bitch. Next week we show the world what Friends In Dark Places is all about. If you don’t wanna be here get the fuck out. Now that’s cowboy shit.”

AEW will be presenting a rare live edition of Rampage from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC this Friday.

Who are you rooting for in this upcoming stipulation match? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.