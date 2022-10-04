11 Takeaways From WWE RAW (10/3): Damage CTRL, Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle, Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

WWE RAW aired live this week from the Xcel Energy Center in ST. Paul, Minnesota. In addition to the takeaways below, another QR code appeared during the show and you can check that out here.

RAW Results (10/3)

The Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio

Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship

Dakota Kai def. Candice LeRae

Otis def. Johnny Gargano

Braun Strowman def. Chad Gable

Solo Sikoa def. Angelo Dawkins

IYO SKY def. Alexa Bliss

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Judgment Day def. AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio

Judgment Day kicked off the show with a promo. Dominik stated during the promo that he hates his father Rey Mysterio.

AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio battled Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were ringside for the match. Judgment Day controlled the action early and isolated Rey Mysterio in the corner.

Balor planted Rey with a few Suplexes as Rhea and Dominik laughed ringside. Rey was trapped in the ring for several minutes as Judgment Day took turns beating him down. AJ finally got the tag and unloaded a Clothesline to Damian. AJ set up for the Styles Clash but Damian shoved The Phenomenal One to the outside as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Judgment Day was back in control and Damian had AJ locked in a submission hold in the middle of the ring. AJ escaped and crawled towards the ropes but Rhea dragged Rey off the ring apron. Balor tagged in but AJ caught him with a DDT in the middle of the ring.

Dominik dared Rey to hit him outside the ring but he declined. Rhea shoved Rey into the stairs as Balor hit AJ with the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory. After the match, AJ shouted at Rey that he needed to tag him and shoved Mysterio down. Rey exited the ring as Judgment Day attacked Styles from behind. Judgment Day beat Styles down to end the segment.

Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali To Retain The US Title, Seth Rollins Attacked The Champion, Title Match Set For Next Week

Mustafa Ali confronted United States Champion Bobby Lashley backstage tonight on RAW. Ali wanted an opportunity at the title and Lashley shrugged him off. Mustafa then demanded a title shot and Bobby accepted.

Bobby Lashley defended the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali at the end of the first hour of RAW. Lashley drove Ali to the corner and planted him with a Neckbreaker. The champion dragged Lashley out of the ring and leveled him with a Clothesline as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, the United States Champion was still in control of the match and launched Ali into the turnbuckle. Bobby perched the challenger up on the top turnbuckle and set up for a Superplex but Ali escaped.

Mustafa hit a headbutt and then a 450 Splash onto the champion’s injured arm. Ali followed it up with a Dropkick but Bobby responded with a slam for a two count. Lashley hit another slam but Mustafa wouldn’t stay down. Bobby shouted at Mustafa to stay down and the challenger responded with a slap to the face.

Lashley launched Ali out of the ring and followed him out there. Bobby bashed Mustafa’s face into the ring post multiple times and broke the count to ensure he could inflict more punishment. Bobby launched Ali over the barricade and Mustafa made it back into the ring at the count of nine. Lashley hit a Spear and applied the Hurt Lock until Ali passed out.

still standing. respect. pic.twitter.com/EBDowqsEGn — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 4, 2022

After the match, Seth Rollins attacked the United States Champion from behind. Seth hit Lashley with a Stomp on top of the United States Championship. Rollins delivered another Stomp to Mustafa Ali outside the ring.

Later on RAW, Kevin Patrick interviewed Bobby Lashley backstage. Bobby said that he wants Riddle to beat the hell out of Rollins this Saturday at Extreme Rules. Bobby then announced that he will defend the US Title against Seth Rollins next week on RAW.

Roman Reigns Will Be On The Season Premiere Of RAW Next Week

Sami Zayn and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos walked around backstage on RAW tonight. They approached the Street Profits backstage and told them that Roman Reigns will be on the season premiere of RAW next week. Sami suggested that the Street Profits acknowledge the Tribal Chief next week. Jey Uso got in the Street Profits’ face and Dawkins threatened him. Solo Sikoa suggested a fight later and Angelo accepted.

SAMI ZAYN IS A NATIONAL TREASURE!???



Just the sight of him on #Raw makes me happy!?@SamiZayn — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 4, 2022

Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Met Face-To-Face

Seth Rollins entered the ring after attacking Lashley & Mustafa Ali. Rollins rolled footage of the Fight Pit and vowed to beat Riddle at Extreme Rules. Matt Riddle interrupted and essentially said he was going to murder Seth at the upcoming event. Matt joked that fans will be singing “broooo” instead of Rollins’ theme song. Seth brought up the fact that Riddle can’t see his kids anymore and Riddle responded by saying Rollins’ breath smelled.

Matt noted that Seth hasn’t main evented WrestleMania yet his wife Becky Lynch has. Riddle added that Seth will be coming in 2nd again this Saturday at Extreme Rules. UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on the screen and said that he respects Riddle because he’s a former UFC fighter. Cormier added that he admires Rollins but the entire is fed up with him. Rollins and Riddle had a stare down before Seth exited to end the segment.

Dakota Kai def. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae battled Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL tonight on RAW. Bayley and IYO SKY were ringside for the match. Before the match, Dexter Lumis appeared behind The Miz backstage again.

Dakota controlled the match early and sent Candice out of the ring as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, LeRae was in control and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Candice connected with a German Suplex but IYO and Bayley from Damage CTRL provided a distraction. Dakota capitalized and rolled up Candice for the pinfall victory.

Otis def. Johnny Gargano

Otis battled Johnny Gargano tonight on RAW. Chad Gable and Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory were ringside for the match. Otis controlled the match early but Johnny Wrestling battled back. His offense was short-lived as the big man put him down with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. Theory and Alpha Academy beat Gargano down after the match.

Braun Strowman Dominated

Braun Strowman battled Chad Gable in a singles match with Otis ringside. Otis launched Strowman over the announce table and Gable tried to steal a win via count out. Braun made it back in and the referee kicked Otis out from ringside. Gable connected with a Northern Lights Suplex but Strowman powered out at two.

Omos and MVP were shown watching backstage as Strowman leveled Gable with a Clothesline. Braun followed it up with a massive Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Damage CTRL Attacked Alexa & Asuka During The Contract Signing For The RAW Women’s Championship

Corey Graves moderated the contract signing for the RAW Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules. Bianca Belair will put the title on the line in a Ladder match against Bayley at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

The Role Model said she was thinking big picture and stated that the ladder is symbolic for her entire WWE career. Bayley claimed that she had to climb to get to the top, unlike Bianca Belair. Bayley brought up her babyface character and the fans used to wear headbands and pull their ponytail to the side.

She ranted about the fans giving up on her until The EST interrupted. Bianca signed the contract and told Bayley that she shouldn’t compare herself to her. Belair stated that it didn’t work for Bayley because she was pretending to be someone that she is not and the fans connect to her because she’s authentic. Bianca added that Bayley is out here now showing everyone her true colors. Bayley asked what time it was and cameras cut to Damage CTRL attacking Alexa and Asuka backstage.

Bayley attacked the RAW Women’s Champion and knocked her out of the ring. Bianca launched Bayley into the ring apron and sprinted backstage. Bayley laughed as cameras cut to Bianca checking on Alexa and Asuka backstage. Damage CTRL apparently got Asuka’s leg in a steel chair and stomped on it. Alexa Bliss then challenged IYO SKY to a match later tonight.

Solo Sikoa def. Angelo Dawkins

Solo Sikoa battled Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits tonight on RAW. Sami Zayn and The Usos were ringside for the match. Montez Ford was as well but was in a walking boot. Sikoa drove Dawkins to the corner of the ring to start off the match.

Sikoa unloaded some uppercuts and Dawkins fell to the canvas. Angelo responded with a couple of shoulder tackles and a Dropkick. Solo took control and grabbed a steel chair but The Bloodline talked him out of it as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Sikoa connected with a Samoan Drop as Sami and The Usos cheered him on from ringside. Solo beat Angelo down in the corner for several minutes and posed in the ring as Montez fired up Dawkins. Angelo hit a n Enziguri out of nowhere and followed it up with a few Clotheslines.

Solo hit a Superkick but the referee was distracted by Jey and Sami arguing on the ring apron. Montez laid out Sami ringside as Sikoa hit the Spinning Solo Uranage for the pinfall victory.

Edge Warned The Judgment Day

Edge cut a promo backstage tonight on RAW. He spoke about being forced to retire at 37-year-old and how he’s returned because he cannot quit. The Rated-R Superstar stated that this is his dream gig and he loves this, but it is starting to take a toll on his family. He brought up his I Quit match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Edge stated that The Judgment Day cannot physically hurt him enough to make him quit and said “I hope you are all ready for a war because I sure am” to close the promo.

Edge is the best story teller in WWE rn ?



He got this experience from acting in movies and series#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SVWk2sWLuD — RJ… 8•24 (@RJ2OO) October 4, 2022

Damage CTRL Sent A Message As RAW Went Off The Air

Alexa Bliss battled IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in tonight’s main event. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair accompanied Bliss to the ring for the match. Dakota Kai and Bayley accompanied IYO to the ring. Bliss sent IYO to the corner and stomped on her to start off the action.

IYO responded with a Dragon Screw and focused her attack on Alexa’s leg. Alexa battled back with a Suplex for a two count as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Alexa hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a near fall.

SKY hit a Backbreaker in the middle of the ring and followed it up with Double Knees to the face. IYO hopped to the top rope and went for a Moonsault but Alexa got out of the way. Alexa hit a DDT and made her way to the top turnbuckle. Bliss climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit Twisted Bliss.

Bayley provided a distraction and then brawled with Bianca ringside. Kai and Bayley launched Bianca into the steel steps. Back in the ring, IYO battled back and hit the Moonsault for the pinfall victory. Damage CTRL attacked after the match and brought a kendo stick and a ladder into the ring. Asuka went for the save but Damage CTRL beat her down as well. Bayley, IYO, and Dakota then posed on the ladder in the middle of the ring as RAW went off the air.