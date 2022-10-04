WWE Drops More White Rabbit Clues During RAW

WWE dropped some more clues for the White Rabbit mystery during the October 3rd edition of RAW.

For the past several weeks, the 1967 song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane has been played randomly at live events or during commercial breaks on RAW or SmackDown.

A QR code originally appeared behind Austin Theory before his singles match against Kevin Owens on a recent episode of RAW. The code took fans to a secret WWE website with a game of Hang Man. The question posed was “Who killed the world?” and the answer provided was “YOU DID”.

Additional codes have been provided recently, including one of this past Friday’s edition of SmackDown that featured a cartoon pig and a big bad wolf. You can check out our deep dive on WWE’s White Rabbit here.

More White Rabbit Clues Appear Tonight On WWE RAW

During this week’s edition of RAW, another QR code briefly appeared on the screen. When scanned, the code takes fans to a painting of Samson and Deliah. There is a number on the image that when googled takes you to White Rabbit milk.

The White Rabbit QR code takes you to the painting of Samson and Delilah with Samson Destroying the Philistine Temple. Then when you Google that number on the picture, it takes you to White Rabbit Milk. Haha. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Qx3XyJfHBR — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) October 4, 2022

WWE fans are already hard at work to try and solve the latest clues. Fox’s Ryan Satin has posted several images from the new clues dropped tonight on RAW. A code provided in the latest set of clues reveals the date of WWE Extreme Rules (October 8th).

So the White Rabbit QR code on #WWERaw this week leads to an image with one side shown on mobile and another on desktop for me.



That gives the URL to this site: https://t.co/F8ju3FyfBM pic.twitter.com/y3vMNhwevP — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022

In the initial QR code page, there's also a Magic Eye that reads: "MTA4MjI" pic.twitter.com/FTYIlEt7ft — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022

This is what comes up when you google the code in the Samson photo: pic.twitter.com/942QdqPnmn — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022

Many fans pointed out that the QR code appeared shortly after Alexa Bliss appeared on RAW.

"Samson is betrayed by his lover Delilah" QR code during Alexa Bliss segment #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kmZCgWoG9Y — WARJOE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) October 4, 2022

Bray Wyatt tweeted out the following image last year and the latest code reminded some fans of the post.

The latest QR code link led me to this, reminds me of this tweet from Bray pic.twitter.com/M4VnuhItBL — Matt?? (@fiendish_matt) October 4, 2022

What do you make of the new clues? Let us know in the comments section below.