Jeff Hardy Thinks Match Between Willow & Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Would Be Magical

Jeff Hardy went into detail about what he invisions.

Jeff Hardy has previously talked about a possible match between his Willow character and Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend gimmick. Clearly, this is something that he’s interested in doing.

The former WWE Champion did so again, but in further detail, while speaking with the Digital Spy.

“I think there’s something magical that can happen between Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt and The Fiend and Willow, my alter Nero that will come back to life.”

Hardy noted that he has this huge vision of a black wedding dress and Willow almost being a god that is a weird figure who doesn’t make any sense to anybody.

Jeff Hardy

Hardy stated that perhaps the two characters can team up together then fight each other.

“It’s crazy, it’s very cinematic and I think there’s something very special that can happen between The Firefly Fun House and the Fly Light Zone and the imagination here at my property. I can’t wait. I can’t wait because it’s possible, man. it’s totally possible.”

The match is possible as Wyatt and Hardy are currently on Monday Night Raw. Of course, Hardy may have to wait a bit longer considering Randy Orton burned The Fiend at TLC.