Shelton Benjamin Dedicates Tag Title Win To Shad Gaspard

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated the New Day to win the RAW tag-team championships last night. Alexander pinned Kofi Kingston with a Lumbar Check to gain the victory for the Hurt Business.

Following the show last night, Benjamin dedicated the title victory to the late Shad Gaspard. Benjamin posed the following to Instagram:

Shad Gaspard passed away at 39 years of age on May 17th, 2020. He got caught in a strong current while swimming at Venice Beach, California. Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son before him. Shad’s son survived thanks to his actions.

This was the 3rd WWE tag-team title win for 45-year-old Shelton Benjamin. His last title reign came over 17 years ago when he held the titles for 77 days in 2003 with Charlie Haas.

Cedric Alexander won a WWE tag-title for the first time last night. The 31-year-old is also a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He’s twice held the WWE 24/7 title as well.

This was the 4th title change for the RAW tag titles this year. The Viking Raiders, Murphy & Seth Rollins, The Street Profits, New Day, and the Hurt Business have all held the belts in 2020.